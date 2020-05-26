Mr. Mr. Wilhelm of Seinfeld and ‘Star Trek’, ‘China Syndrome’ – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML04415ea875f6dd9f0816363493de047811%

Richard Herd, an instantly recognizable character actor who turned as Mr. Wilhelm in Seinfeld and appeared in All the President's Men, China Syndrome and several Star Trek The projects, among many other credits, died Tuesday in Los Angeles of complications from cancer. He was 87 years old.

Herd's death was announced by his wife, actress Patricia Crowder Herd.

Herd is probably best known to television audiences for his recurring role as SeinfeldMr. Wilhelm, chief of the New York Yankees by George Costanza, who in one memorable episode is recruited by a religious cult ("The Checks" in 1996) and in another ("The Hot Tub" in 1995) is convinced that George is breaking under the stress of the big leagues. Flock appeared at 11 Seinfeld episodes

Flock appeared as the leader of the Watergate Thieves in 1976 All the President's Men and as the chief duplicate of the nuclear power plant in 1979 China syndrome.

Other television credits The Rockford Files, Eight Is Enough, Starsky & Hutch, MASH, Dallas, Hart to Hart, V, T.J. Hooker, Ike: The War Years, seaQuest 2032, Simon & Simon and Shameless, Among many others. He played the Klingon L’Kor in Star Trek: the next generation and Admiral Owen Paris in Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Forsaken.

Film credits include Private Benjamin, The Onion Field, I never promised you a rose garden and Salt.

In addition to his wife, survivors include daughter Erica, son Rick, and stepdaughter Alicia.