MPD Chief Arradondo: 4 police officers fired after George Floyd's death – Up News Info

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced that four officers are now "former employees,quot; of the department, following the death of George Floyd in southern Minneapolis on Monday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, attorney Tom Kelly's office confirmed that they were representing one of the officers involved in the case and confirmed his identity as Derek Chauvin.

George Floyd was arrested Sunday night for alleged counterfeiting at a deli. Officers say he resisted arrest before one of the officers knelt on Floyd's neck.

The video shows Floyd fighting, and you can hear him say he couldn't breathe. Four minutes later, Floyd appears to be knocked unconscious. The officer continued to hold him, until Floyd was thrown onto a stretcher.

He later died at Hennepin Healthcare.

Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been fired. %MINIFYHTML5b9b08b92a099c71f72de7945e2bdc8b15% This is the correct decision. – Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey viewed this entire video and called it "incorrect on all levels."

“I think what I saw and what I saw was wrong on all levels. This does not reflect the values ​​that Chief Arradondo has worked tirelessly to instill. It does not represent the training we have invested in or the steps we have taken to ensure accountability. Being black in the United States should not be a death sentence, "said Frey.

The attorney representing Floyd's family called him abusive and excessive. The police union said this is not the time to rush to court.