Motorola is taking a second hit in a modern Moto Razr reboot

The first-generation Moto Razr 2020. Ron Amadeo

Here it is, half folded. Ron Amadeo

When everything is folded, the Razr is an attractive little phone. Ron Amadeo

The display doesn't have a hard crease in the middle, but that doesn't mean it's flat and free from strange light reflections. You can see where the support plates start and stop, and the entire center of the phone is bumpy. Ron Amadeo

Since the screen is not fully connected to the phone, it can be raised during folding in this way. Ron Amadeo

The chin is very high. Ron Amadeo

The front screen is totally personalized and very limited. Get the status bar, time, and notification icons. Ron Amadeo

The back is, take this, plastic! It will not break when you release it. Ron Amadeo

%MINIFYHTML13037bb47e7f8ee27bbc45ea53da1f3315% This is "Retro Razr,quot; mode, which shows off this fun old-school Razr user interface. Ron Amadeo

Can smartphones feel pain? This touch test should not have a blue circle if no one touches the phone. Ron Amadeo

The BOE screen is not very good and emits this strange cloudy reflection in direct light. Ron Amadeo

It looks like Motorola is going to take another chance to revive the Moto Razr. Two sources now say a second-generation Moto Razr reboot is on the way, following the embarrassing public failure of the first-generation Razr reboot.

The first source comes directly from Lenovo, Motorola's parent company. During a discussion on the Reframed Tech podcast, Lenovo South Africa CEO Thibault Dousson said "a new iteration,quot; of the Moto Razr was on the way "in September, I think." That's not really the normal way to announce a new product, but it wouldn't be the first time that a Lenovo executive takes a personal approach to product news.

The source n. # 2 is XDA Developers, which, after getting specs for the first-gen Razr months before launch, has a set of specs for the second-gen Razr that promise a higher-end device.

XDA lists the second-generation Moto Razr specs as "Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 2,845mAh battery." The Snapdragon 765 will make the phone much more of a high-end device than the first-generation Razr reboot, which sported the guts on par with a $ 400 smartphone, despite being one of the most expensive phones on the market. , with $ 1,500. The Snapdragon 765 also means that the phone will support at least 5G sub-6GHz, making this the first Razr 5G.

We can start sounding the alarms now about the alleged 2845 mAh battery. This would be a small battery for a 4G phone and is the worst in its class for a more energy consuming 5G device. 4G smartphones with batteries of similar size, the Pixel 4 (2800mAh) and the first-generation Razr (2510mAh), already suffer from low battery life, and accumulating the extra power demands of 5G on top of this doesn't seem like an great idea . However, the Razr would not be a Razr unless it was very thin, and battery life is the main thing you sacrifice for slimness.

Since Razr's first reboot came with a premium of around $ 1,000 over a non-folding smartphone with similar specs, we have to wonder what the price will be with that spec sheet. Motorola has already announced smartphones with Snapdragon 765, Edge, and Edge +, which are priced at ~ $ 750 and $ 1,000, respectively. Other manufacturers like LG and Nokia are also pricing Snapdragon 765 phones in the $ 700 range. If Motorola has done nothing to keep the costs of its foldable smartphone low, we might be looking for a $ 1,700- $ 2,000 Razr.

The Razr 2020 is repaired

We saw an incredible amount of publicity surrounding Motorola's first attempt at a new-era Moto Razr. Motorola was aiming to build a trendy halo phone to revive its brand, and the phone's aesthetic design was excellent, providing a modern take on the iconic flip phone. However, the actual execution made the phone a laughingstock. After a worrying last-minute delay, Motorola delivered an extremely fragile phone that didn't seem to live up to daily smartphone use. Razr's body count began to accumulate once the phone reached the general public. The phone died early in the metallic hands of Cnet's robotic test equipment, display units in stores were quickly destroyed, the Input Mag review unit died after a week, and our store-bought unit died during the first day.

In addition to durability issues, another Moto Razr issue was that it debuted in front of a similarly flexible Samsung display phone, the comparatively soulless but much more competent Galaxy Z Flip. The Z Flip showed just how bad a job Motorola was doing, and featured a higher-end SoC, more RAM, more storage, a bigger main screen, a bigger battery, a newer operating system, and a lower price. It also sported Samsung's "Ultra-Thin Glass,quot; display cover, a flexible glass and plastic cover that solved some, but not all, of the problems with the purely plastic display covers that flexible phones had been using.

Will the new Razr have a glass cover? The report does not say. So far, only the Z Flip has used flexible glass, making it unclear how easily it is available to other manufacturers. Samsung reportedly had a large stake in the development of flexible glass on the Z Flip, combining materials and technology from German supplier Schott and Korean supplier Dowoo Insys, which Samsung bought a majority stake in last year. If flexible glass ends up being exclusive to Samsung Display, that doesn't mean it's exclusive to Samsung-branded products. Samsung Display provides technology to most of the smartphone industry. There are more glass sellers, too, such as industry leader Corning, who has yet to jump on the flexible smartphone bandwagon.

A September announcement would mean the second-generation Razr would be official just eight months after the first version hit the market, making it seem like a bit more of a change for Motorola. However, it is also appropriate for the Razr. The whole idea is a throwback to the days of the foldable phone, and in that case it's definitely on the mark for there to be thousands of different versions of the Moto Razr.

