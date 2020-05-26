Mother faces multiple charges after Crash killed her two young children – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A 23-year-old woman faces multiple charges in connection with a fatal car accident that killed her two young children and seriously injured her five-year-old daughter.

Zantea Marie Jackson-Pool is charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death, two counts of driving while the suspended license caused death, two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury, two counts of driving while the suspended license caused injury serious and three counts of second-degree child abuse.

It happened on May 20 at 8:30 p.m. where Jackson-Pool allegedly was driving his car at high speed, fleeing a car he had dodged in the Agnes and Field streets area of ​​Detroit. He had an adult man in the passenger seat, an adult woman, along with his three young children, two, three, and five, in the back of the car. The children were not in the car seats and were not restrained. Jackson-Pool is also alleged to have been an unlicensed driver.

He drove at high speed and collided into a second car with a female driver and a man in the front passenger seat at the Agnes Street intersection. Both cars went off the street on impact and Jackson-Pool's car overturned on the passenger side.

Police and doctors arrived at the scene, and all passengers in both cars were transported to a local hospital. The two and three year olds succumbed to his injuries. The five-year-old boy continues to receive treatment in the hospital. Jackson-Pool and her passenger suffered bone fractures. The woman and man in the other car suffered minor injuries.

