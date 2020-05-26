Most markets see jumps; Go ahead to Taiwan – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5baa6758fc419f52157eb4c4f7f6e3d413%

Everything is very calm in the front of the international box office, but last weekend there were some decent increases in several markets. Cinemas are still returning to operations worldwide, especially in parts of Europe and Asia.

Germany remains the main major driving input, and largely a drive-in, though Vue International's CinemaxX circuit reopened three multiplexes this weekend.

May is a test month in the waters, while in June more spectators will be welcomed amid stringent security measures. They include Italy and Spain. Poland and the Netherlands are also scheduled to start tourniquets again in June.

The UK is still looking to reopen on July 4, however most of the independent cinemas surveyed recently think that September is more likely for them. The Independent Film Office said that 59% of respondents believe they can impose social distancing, 41% did not believe they could. While some think they may open in July or August, more think September, and a significant number do not expect to reopen until next year.

France, where distributors have started dating movies for July, has yet to set a date, although Culture Minister Franck Riester said today the target is July 1 or at least in early July.

For reference, last year at this time Disney & # 39; s Aladdin He began his journey on the magic carpet with a start of $ 122 million in 54 markets, followed by John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum at $ 24.8M in 74 of his sophomore session and Pokémon Detective Pikachu Step on the heels at $ 24.7 million in the fourth square.

Below is a snapshot of what happened in some of the foreign markets this weekend (figures are obtained from various sources):

GERMANY – The biggest European saw three CinemaxX multiplex reopens this weekend in Kiel, Dresden and Offenbach. All are the property of Vue International. There were remaining titles in circulation with a small new release of a local animated image. Und Der Traumzauberer Mine.

Overall, the top 24 movies on the market increased the session by 4% compared to last week with a total of 1.18 million euros ($ 1.28 million). Constantin & # 39; s Perfect strangers Again it was number 1 with an additional $ 107K at 58 sites. Was followed by The Kangaroo Chronicles with $ 73K from 69 locations, Fox / Disney Bohemian Rhapsody at $ 70K from 36, Lionsgate & # 39; s Knives out with $ 68K from 56 and Warner Bros & # 39; jester laughing $ 64K from 25 sites.

Drive-in cinemas accounted for 130,000 tickets sold across the table. Total admissions increased compared to last week by approximately 6%, while overall box office decreased 47% compared to 2019 at the same calendar point.

States that will still open this month include Rheinland-Pfalz and Nordrhein-Westfalen, with Baden-Württemberg likely on June 1 and Berlin closed until at least June 5. Other areas, such as Brandenburg, Bayern, and Hamburg, are still waiting for direction, but have the option to drive.

KOREA – The top 10 movies this weekend grossed $ 1.06 million combined, a slight 5% drop from the previous frame. The main photo of the last session, Arclight & # 39; s Escape from Pretoria, led again with a Thursday-Sunday mark of $ 303K; It has now raised $ 904K since its initial launch on May 6. Was followed by Fox The best showman in a $ 237K relaunch on 598 screens. From France The Belle Epoque, a new entry on May 20, has earned $ 156K to date. Other titles that play in the market include the Spanish image. The platform, The hitman's bodyguard, Japanese animation Aging with you, Chinese Classic Goodbye my concubine, war film The last complete measure, Uni / DreamWorks animations Trolls World Tour (now $ 941K from movie theaters where it also had a day and date PVOD launch) and Disney & # 39; s The call of nature.

HONG KONG – There was solid play in the sophomore session from all operational sites. The weekend was led by two Japanese photos, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna who earned $ 479K from 53 locations between Thursday and Sunday; and a film adaptation of the manga superhero series My Hero Academia which raised just over $ 144K to 48. Siberia, Brahms: The Boy II, Les Misérables and Trolls World Tour He also got slots in the Top 10 that grossed a combined total of $ 960K, almost doubling last weekend's take.

Taiwan – The marketplace where theaters never closed finally took a look at Disney / Pixar & # 39; s Ahead this weekend. The new release took everyone to play with just over $ 83K from 21 sites during the week. Last week's winner, a reprint of The last Emperor, was in second place followed by another new entry, Japanese comedy Not dead yet who saw a good hit on Sunday and made $ 7,300 from 13 sites.

AUSTRALIA – With a small number of screens running, the Oz framework was led by a relaunch of Shrek with the Top 5 dominated by titles from earlier this year that include Jumanji: The Next Level, Sonic The Hedgehog, Bad Boys For Lifand y The invisible man. Combined, they brought in around $ 49K. That is slightly higher than last weekend.

JAPAN – Warner Bros relaunches continue to dominate Japan, where theaters were still closed in Tokyo last weekend, although now that the state of emergency has been lifted, this should change soon. In total, the top 10 photos fetched around $ 36K, which is a nice improvement over the $ 13K from the last session and includes only the typical Saturday / Sunday. WB Birds of Prey, Mad Max: Fury Road, Mask Ward and Bounty hunter as well as Disney A hidden life made up of the top 5.

NEW ZEALAND – Out of 159 active sites, Kiwi theaters did $ 31K worth of business for the weekend's Top 10 titles. That's a very solid jump of 82% compared to the last session when the market fell back. The top 5 were led by The Wizard, Wide Blue Yonder, Dark Waters, Emma and the boy from Taika Waititi's hometown Jojo Rabbit.

ICELAND – The few open theaters in Iceland earned just over $ 28K from 14 films in the session with a 24% increase in tickets. Local comedy The last fishing trip follows the lead, followed by Ahead and I still believe, the latter a new entry. Among the titles of the libraries, both The brilliant (which celebrates its 40th anniversary) and Life imprisonment landed in the Top 10.

NORWAY – In Norway, which was in its third reopening frame, admissions were 18,200 for a 73% increase from the previous session. More theaters were up this weekend and Disney / Pixar's Ahead Lead the charge as we are told that family movies work best right now.

Other markets that reopened some theaters this weekend include Croatia and Slovenia. Slovakia has been given the green light since May 20, however, UNIC notes that strict health and safety regulations have made the process difficult with at least one major chain that says it will wait until May 28 (there is also a ban on concessions such as in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria). We will update with numbers as they become available.