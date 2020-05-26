Most Jefferson County government offices will move to a four-day work week, beginning June 1.

The Jefferson County government announced Wednesday that most offices will move to a four-day work week, beginning June 1.

The transition is necessary due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a notice posted on the county's website. The county was already facing budget constraints due to a Colorado law limiting government spending, forcing savings measures such as releasing inmates from the county jail.

"In these difficult times, we are looking for operations in all county departments to save costs, increased efficiencies, and reductions to achieve a balanced budget by 2021," said Don Davis, the county manager on the website. "We believe there will be a decrease in costs along with an increase in productivity during a four-day work week and we are optimistic that this change will produce positive results."

The first day of closing will be June 5. Most employees will work four 10-hour days. Some county offices may change their hours during the days they are open, and residents should check various websites before visiting, according to the notice.

Some offices will not be affected, including the public library system, the sheriff, the coroner, and the courts.

For now, most county offices remain closed and will reopen June 1. Once the offices reopen, county officials ask people to follow the physical detachment instruction and encourage people to wear masks, according to the notice.