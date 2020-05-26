Mobile Wallet: Mobile Wallet First Quarter Transaction Volume Down 4% in India: Report – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLc3564b9dd43f2396808c8cdacfdb33fe13%

The number of transactions made on mobile wallets in the first quarter of 2020 was 1.08 billion and the value of transactions was 429 billion rupees in India, registering a volume drop of approximately four percent and a drop worth about six percent during the first quarter of 2019, a report said Tuesday.

However, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) recorded a substantial transaction volume of 3.87 billion in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 81 percent over the previous year, according to the report by payment company Worldline India.

In terms of value, UPI facilitated transactions worth Rs 6.45 trillion, 84 percent more than the previous year, according to the report titled "India Digital Payment Report – Q1 2020,quot;.

Five banks joined the UPI ecosystem in the first quarter, bringing the total number of banks providing UPI services to 148 as of March 2020.

The data showed that in the first quarter of 2020, there were 4,251.73 million mobile app-based transactions and 811.61 million net / browser-based banking transactions.

In terms of value, mobile app-based payment channels processed transactions worth Rs 15,674.12 billion and transactions based on net banking / internet browser facilitated transactions worth Rs 94,580.39 billion.

It is evident that consumers frequently prefer mobile applications for small ticket size transactions and net banking / browser based channels for high ticket size transactions, the report said.

In the first quarter of 2020, the total volume of credit card transactions was 553.87 million.

The total value of transactions processed through credit cards was Rs 1,792.94 billion.

The volume and value of debit card transactions in the first quarter of 2020 was 1,273.40 million and Rs.2.3 billion, respectively.

"As social distancing, work from home, online meetings, etc. become part of our daily routine, we will probably see an increase among consumers who want to spend without cash," said Deepak Chandnani, Managing Director from Worldline South Asia & Middle East.

"With more than 886 million cards, 5 million POS terminals and solutions like UPI, FASTags, etc. that are gaining momentum, our country has the potential to empower consumers with contactless solutions."

Worldline India said the report is based on analysis of transactions available in public databases, as well as transactions processed by the company in the period from January to March this year.

