MLB Salary Proposal: Explaining the Controversial Salary Cuts Owners Want Players to Accept

MLB on Tuesday proposed salary cuts for all players by 2020 that would dramatically alter league-wide earnings, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Rather than simply prorating salaries for an 82-game season (or more or less), MLB wants to cut more than half of what players normally owed under their contracts.

The league and its players are negotiating possible contract terms for a shortened 2020 season this week.

Passan described how the proposed cuts would affect both ends of the MLB earnings scale. Those slated to raise $ 35 million this year, such as Nolan Arenado, Stephen Strasburg, and Gerrit Cole, would receive less than $ 8 million under terms suggested by the league. Those online to get the usual minimum of $ 563,500 would get $ 262,000 instead.

The MLBPA disagrees with the proposal and is "disappointed,quot; with the offer, according to ESPN.

Tuesday also brought office leaves and salary cuts around baseball, from the Dodgers who spend free to slab.

Further cutting the budget around the league could be imminent as teams try to limit losses during the pandemic.

A couple of players have reacted to Tuesday's news, and we'll add more reactions as they come in:

