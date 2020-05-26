MLB Financial Proposal to Save 2020 "Non-Starting,quot; Season for Players

%MINIFYHTML10362bcc576e661c8467f17e59aeb38b13%

Rockies reliever Scott Oberg, the team's player representative, was asked Tuesday morning if he was encouraged that the Major League Baseball could save part of the 2020 season.

"I am optimistic, but I think that is as far as I can go," Oberg said. "I think it's definitely in everyone's interest to get back on the field. From a broader perspective, overall, baseball could help the country heal in some way or fashion."

But Oberg's comments came before MLB submitted its financial proposal to the MLB Players Union on Tuesday afternoon. To say that the players were less than enthusiastic would be an understatement.

"Players see this as a complete non-starter," said one agent. "It is almost like when the players and the teams go through refereeing. The first steps of refereeing have to do with the stance. I think that is what is happening here."

Tuesday was the first time the two sides formally discussed an economic plan in an attempt to open the pandemic-shortened season for July 4. The hope is that teams can open a second "spring training,quot; around June 10. for the two parties to reach an agreement.

MLB scrapped a proposed revenue sharing plan, one that MLBPA quickly rejected, and instead introduced a sliding scale of compensation. A major league source, who examined the proposal, said the plan cuts the salaries of the highest-paid players, and that the lowest-paid players get less cuts from their prorated shares. USA Today first reported the news.

"We made a proposal to the union that is completely consistent with the economic realities facing our sport," MLB said in a statement. "We look forward to a responsive proposal from the MLBPA."

Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman publicly expressed his displeasure at the owners' offer.

"This season does not look promising,quot; Stroman tweeted. “Keep the mind and body independently prepared. It's time to dive into some life projects after baseball. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy. Brighter times ahead!

While the size of the proposed pay cuts is unclear, ESPN reported that the highest-paid players could receive less than 40% of their full-season wages. According to ESPN, a player who makes $ 35 million in 2020 (which is what Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was slated to do) would receive about $ 7.8 million. A player who makes $ 10 million would get around $ 2.9 million and a player who makes $ 1 million would win $ 434,000.

Owners and players have a big disagreement over the March deal that came two weeks after the close of spring training. At that time, the MLBPA agreed to prorate wages for the upcoming shortened season. The owners, however, alleged that the language of the deal allowed them to review the issue of player payout if the season was to continue without fans in the stands. The union disagreed with that interpretation of the agreement.