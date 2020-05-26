Minnesota Weather: Slight Risk of Severe Tornado Storms Tuesday Night – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota could be seeing active weather in the late afternoon and Tuesday night hours.

According to meteorologist Riley O & # 39; Connor, the metropolitan area is at a slight risk of bad weather.

"Hail and wind seem to be the main threat, but some brief tornadoes in addition to heavy rains may be possible," he said.

According to the models, O’Connor says storms could start after 4 p.m. in the state and in the metropolitan area around 7 p.m.

O & # 39; Connor says storms should clear the area after midnight.

Those times could change a bit