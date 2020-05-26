Minnesota coronavirus: COVID-19 patients who need intensive care reach new record – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd2a853a16d8c21cfa17bef5db7de573e13%

As the number of COVID-19 patients in need of intensive care continues to rise, Minnesota Department of Health officials say it is due in part to lessening restrictions on elective procedures.

The Department of Health reports that there are currently 258 ICU patients with the coronavirus.

"What we have seen and heard about major deferred procedures being performed is part of what appears in ICU numbers after complex surgeries," said Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

State health officials said the ICU's capacity in the Twin Cities was 87%.

"By comparison, it is not unusual for ICU beds to be 95% full in the flu season. That said, we are on the lookout for this to address issues as they arise," said the Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases. by Kris Ehresmann.

On Friday, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx named Minnesota a superior state with a "significant virus,quot; in circulation.

She says Minneapolis has the fourth-highest positivity rate in a metropolitan area, behind Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Chicago.

"So these are the places where we've seen stagnation or an increase in cases like in Minneapolis," said Birx.

State health officials were not surprised.

Until this weekend, they said, testing had focused on areas that anticipated positive cases, such as long-term care facilities.

MDH officials are preparing alternative hospitalization sites that could be ready to function within 72 hours if there is a shortage of beds in the ICU, but stadiums are now the last resort.

"We now have a guide on how much surge capacity is possible," said Malcolm.

