Millions tune in as Dominic Cummings defends the lockdown trip – Up News Info

The dominant headlines in the UK this holiday weekend was the revelation that Dominic Cummings, prime adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had taken a 260-mile trip while his wife displayed symptoms of coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLdf1eb6f8f61fd35e1511d06c54c189a914% %MINIFYHTMLdf1eb6f8f61fd35e1511d06c54c189a914%

Political colleagues and journalists, as well as much of the public, were outraged by what appeared to be a gross violation of the country's blockade policy, with numerous calls for his resignation.

Cummings appeared on television Monday afternoon to address the controversy, making a strong defense of his action as "reasonable," claims that were later endorsed by his boss Johnson. A total of 3.7 million viewers tuned in to BBC One for the statement, according to BBC Live Political Programs editor Rob Burley on Twitter.

Related story UK government says TV and movie filming may resume once producers set security plans

Seeking to clarify events, the government aide stated that on March 27 he visited his wife, who was experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, but then returned to work. This in itself appears to be a violation of the UK's closing policy, which despite the recent relaxation of restrictions still states: "If you or any of your homes are self-insulating, they should stay home, this it is essential to stay safe and save lives. "

%MINIFYHTMLdf1eb6f8f61fd35e1511d06c54c189a915% %MINIFYHTMLdf1eb6f8f61fd35e1511d06c54c189a915%

Cummings said he then drove from London to Durham County to stay at his parents' farm that night, a journey of more than 260 miles. He then developed symptoms on March 28 himself, as did his son who spent a night in the hospital. A couple of weeks later, they made a trip to visit a local castle, a 30-minute drive away, which the attendant claimed should test his eyesight to see if he could return to London.

"I don't regret what I did," Cummings told reporters. "I don't think it is that different and that there is one rule for me and one for other people."

However, many disagree with that assessment, and on Tuesday junior minister Tory Douglas Ross resigned over the scandal.

"I have constituents who were unable to say goodbye to their loved ones; families who were unable to cry together; people who did not visit sick family members because they followed government guidance," Ross said. "I cannot say in good faith that everyone was wrong and that a senior government adviser was right."

Despite strong calls for Cummings to step down, he continues to be backed by Prime Minister Johnson and other leading Conservative Party figures, including Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, who on Tuesday said the aide "did not break the pattern." .

The United Kingdom plans to further relax its closure in the coming weeks, with non-essential stores now receiving the green light to reopen from June 15, with hygiene measures and social distancing. Theaters are still targeting in early July, as plans continue to be made to return to film and television production.