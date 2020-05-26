Mike Tyson reportedly offered more than $ 20 million to fight in his first individual fight since 2005

TSR Coinz: TSR Sports – Roommates, It has been 15 years since Mike Tyson entered the boxing ring, but organizations are offering him a heavy bag to do it again!

According to PEOPLE, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship offered Mike a whopping $ 20 million to compete in a single fight for the organization earlier this month. The MMA company is now doubling that offer and plans to increase that number by offering Mike new incentives to get in the ring.

"I think I know what we need to do to make this happen," says BKFC President David Feldeman. "We are still not successful in making that Mike thing happen. But I don't think the door is closed. He said not immediately, but I think there is room there."

Mike has not yet accepted the fight, but he may change his mind. He previously spoke about his desire to return to boxing in a possible charity match while speaking to T.I. on Instagram live.

"I've been working out, I've been trying to get in the ring. I think I'm going to put on some exhibits and get in shape," Mike told T.I. "I want to go to the gym and get in shape so I can put on three or exhibits for some charities and whatnot."

When it comes to opponents, Evander Holyfield, a former rival to Mike Tyson, says he may consider taking Mike once more for charity.

"I wouldn't ask anyone to do anything they don't want to do," Holyfield told Sky Sports. "But it's out of charity. If we can figure out something that works for everyone, then it's win-win-win."

President Feldman, however, says his main focus right now is to secure Mike for the fight.

"First, I want to see if we can make the Mike thing happen, period, and then we'll start taking opponents."