Mike Singletary has accomplished many great things in his soccer career. He was a Hall of Famer linebacker with the Bears, most notably playing in the 1985 defense that led Chicago to a Super Bowl championship. But his coaching career has not been quite what he expected.

The Dallas Morning News reported last week that Singletary relinquished his duties as head coach at Trinity Christian Academy in Addison, Texas. In two seasons at TCA, Singletary compiled a record of 1-21, including a no-win season 0-11 in 2019. The school's athletic director Donald English told Morning News that Singletary has focused on motivationally speaking and consult since your resignation.

Going 1-21 in a high school program is a far cry from being an NFL coach, which Singletary did for 12 seasons. He started as a linebacker coach for the Ravens in 2003. Two seasons later, he joined Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Nolan to address the 49ers.

When Nolan was fired as head coach in mid-2008, San Francisco appointed him acting acting head coach for Singletary. He remained at the helm for two more seasons, accumulating a record of 18-22 in two and a half years before being fired in the last week of the 2010 season.

Singletary went on to work as an assistant with the Vikings and Rams before moving on to AAF and high school football.

Between his time in the NFL, AAF, and high school levels, Singletary has compiled a head coach record of 21-49 (.300).