Microsoft teams: Microsoft will continue to invest in Skype despite success with Teams – Latest news

San Francisco: Despite videoconferencing application teams breaking all records in times of social estrangement, Microsoft said it would continue to invest in Skype, which has crossed 40 million daily active users.

Purchased in 2011 for $ 8.5 billion, the Skype communication tool has been unable to keep up with other messaging rivals to date, while Teams has seen a meteoric rise as millions of people work from home.

"We continue to invest in Skype. It is growing through all of this. You will see some new features. You will see Skype and teams interact," Jeff Teper, CVP of Microsoft 365, told VentureBeat.

Microsoft teams posted a new daily record of 2.7 billion meeting minutes in a single day on March 31 – a 200 percent increase from 900 million on March 16.

The number of Teams weekly mobile users grew more than 300% from the beginning of February to March.

"As Teams lands with consumers and does more, I think people will choose Teams. But we are not going to be tough on this. People love Skype. So we are not going to get ahead here." "He was quoted by Teper.

Microsoft recently revealed that Skype usage increased 70% (month-over-month), while Skype-to-Skype call minutes increased 220% on Covid-19 times.

The tech giant said it plans to continue adding new features to Skype.

"Facebook, for example, has multiple tools with Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. All of them continue to grow. They worked to interact with them. They are not forcing a migration from one of their consumer tools to another," Teper said.

"Computers have a very different flavor than Skype. It overlaps on the same need, as Messenger and WhatsApp do from Facebook. And so, we will interoperate them, but we will continue to show love to the Skype customer base,quot; , said.

In his virtual conference & # 39; Build 2020 & # 39; Last week, Microsoft introduced several new capabilities in its Teams video meeting app, which has become a teamwork hub that combines meetings, calls, chat, and collaboration in one tool.

