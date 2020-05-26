Michigan police officer was shot while investigating the theft of a car – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLed7438703e4aa0f3e8aee6941dcad52914% %MINIFYHTMLed7438703e4aa0f3e8aee6941dcad52914%

– A Michigan police officer investigating a car theft was shot during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Sunday night in a busy shopping area near Interstate 75 in Monroe, which is 40 miles south of Detroit.

The officer, Cpl. Renae Peterson was in serious but stable condition on Monday, Monroe News reported.

A witness, Bryan Workman, told the newspaper that the officer asked for help while lying on the street.

"There was a lot of blood," he said. "(The officer) appeared in shock."

Peterson was taken to a Toledo, Ohio hospital after she was shot in the abdomen, said Capt. John Wall, a spokesman for the Monroe Police.

Two suspects who fled on foot were captured.

Kathleen Clark heard the shots while she was on a self-service driveway at a Taco Bell.

"You don't know what to do," he said. "Honestly, I started to pray."

