Memorial Day Premiere of Story Miniseries Draws 3 Million Total Viewers – Up News Info

The history Grant The miniseries has made a bit of history in itself. The Memorial Day premiere of the six-hour miniseries, which airs over three consecutive nights, drew a total of 3 million viewers, marking the network's best non-fiction miniseries release on Total Viewers in six. years, and the # 2 release of the all-cable miniseries of the year behind ESPN The last Dance, according to Nielsen Media Research. Grant also performed in key demos, drawing 581,000 in Adults 25-54 and 439,000 in Adults 18-49.

Praised by Dominic Patten of Up News Info in The Show To Watch This Week, Grant recounts the life of one of the most complex and least appreciated generals and presidents in United States history: Ulysses S. Grant. Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Ron Chernow and produced by RadicalMedia and Lionsgate Television, Grant It is an executive production by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson of Appian Way. Phillip Watson is co-executive producer. Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes and Fisher Stevens are the executive producers of RadicalMedia. Ron Chernow, Brian Volk-Weiss, and Knute Walker also serve as executive producers. Malcolm Venville serves as director.

Grant It is the second premium presidential miniseries in history after Washington, which became the # 1 miniseries on the entire cable in nearly three years after its premiere in February 2020 with 2.6 million total viewers.

The second installment of Grant airs tonight at 9 / 8c on History.