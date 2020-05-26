Home Entertainment Memes about Elon Musk and Grimes changing their baby's name

Memes about Elon Musk and Grimes changing their baby's name

<pre><pre>Memes about Elon Musk and Grimes changing their baby's name
So now we all know that Grimes and Elon Musk recently welcomed a baby, whom they named X Æ A-12.

There was only one problem *: California law prohibits the use of numbers in a name! To solve this problem, Musk and Grimes have changed their son's name to X Æ A-Xii.

grimes / instagram

* There were a lot of problems, if we are honest.

Because this is the Internet and we can't leave things alone, people came to Twitter to make ALL the jokes. Here are some of the best!

Grimes: "Wow, we messed up the baby's name," We: "Yes, we realized, your name must be AJ or s-" Grimes: "It's 'X Æ A-Xii', not 'X Æ A-12'" We:

Grimes: "Wow, we messed up the baby's name,quot;

We: "Yes, we realized, your name must be AJ or s-"

Grimes: "It's‘ X Æ A-Xii ", not,quot; X Æ A-12 "

We:

X Æ A-12 * discovers that her parents cannot put her name X Æ A-12 *: They change it to X Æ A-XII:

X Æ A-12 * discovers that her parents cannot put her name X Æ A-12 *:
They change it to X Æ A-XII:

baby update 0.31 • The name changed from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii, since Roman numerals are more aesthetically pleasing. • Correction of errors and failures • Various spelling mistakes corrected • Improved translation and compatibility for more devices

baby update 0.31

• The name changed from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii, since Roman numerals are more aesthetically pleasing.

• Correction of errors and failures

• Various spelling mistakes corrected

• Improved translation and compatibility for more devices

Patch X Æ A-XII 1.0.1 update notes: -Change of name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-XII Developer Comment: "Looks better tbh"

Patch X Æ A-XII 1.0.1 update notes:
-Change of name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-XII
Developer Comment: "Looks better tbh,quot; https://t.co/1wIfrOZJhS

Elon Musk has changed his son's name to X Æ A-Xii. X Æ A-Xii is how to pronounce 'sexy' with food in the mouth

Elon Musk has changed his son's name to X Æ A-Xii.

X Æ A-Xii is how to pronounce & # 39; sexy & # 39; with food in the mouth

They changed the baby's name from "X Æ A-12,quot; to "X Æ A-Xii,quot; but I still read it like that

Musk Elon changing his baby's name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii because "looks better"

Musk Elon changing his baby's name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii because "looks better,quot;

