Mel C Keen will return to the stage with Spice Girls after sharing thoughts on tracks from & # 39; Spiceworld & # 39;

Instagram

The Sporty Spice takes a trip down memory lane during the first episode of the Track By Track podcast, revealing that & # 39; Too Much & # 39; It is still one of his & # 39; Spice Girls & # 39; favorite songs.

Up News Info –

Pop star Mel C (Melanie C) keep your "fingers crossed" for the future "Spice girls The reunion is shown after taking a trip down memory lane to revisit the band's 1997 album "Spiceworld".

%MINIFYHTMLdc39304cbce712a06cb9a280d8d36a1613% %MINIFYHTMLdc39304cbce712a06cb9a280d8d36a1613%

The singer listened again to songs from the girl group's second studio release for the Track By Track podcast, in which the artists are invited to share their memories of old projects on the air.

The episode premiered on Monday (May 25), when Mel C decided to share her thoughts on each song with fans on Twitter as well.

During the chat, the Brit revealed that "Too Much" is still one of his "favorite Spice Girls songs", while "Do It" is "probably the Spice Girls song with (the) most difficult to remember lyrics".

Mel C also expressed her love for "Deny", and confessed that she was always convinced to be his bandmate. Geri Halliwell – now Horner – would stumble every time they performed the song live on stage: "The funny thing about & # 39; Denying & # 39; is all that makes me think is when Geri used to skate on stage on the original tour in 1998 ". she recalled, "and me, just waiting for her to fall off the stage one night, but she never did it miraculously!"

In the meantime, he advised fans to check out the blooper roll for the "Never Give Up on the Good Times" dance for his movie "Spice World."

%MINIFYHTMLdc39304cbce712a06cb9a280d8d36a1614% %MINIFYHTMLdc39304cbce712a06cb9a280d8d36a1614%

"It's still probably the biggest mess I've ever done in the choreography that caused the girls a lot of laughter and it's a great bloopers you can watch online which is definitely worth seeing," he tweeted.

Mel continued to admit that listening to "Viva Forever" is always "bittersweet", as it reminds him of the time when Geri left the group.

"#VivaForever … what a beautiful song! So many magical memories of being on stage looking at that audience, performing this song," he began, before adding, "This was the song we released when Geri left the band in 1998 so it always makes me think about that … "

Referring to last year's comeback concerts (19) in the UK and Ireland, he continued: "It will always be a special song and it was lovely to come back on stage and be able to perform it with Geri."

<br />

And Mel hasn't given up hope of hitting the road with the Spice Girls once again, after the coronavirus.

At the conclusion of the Twitter session, he concluded: "I loved listening to the album & # 39; Spiceworld & # 39 ;, it made me feel very nostalgic and I would love to go back on stage with the girls and perform for you again. Let's cross our fingers and we can Do it sometime in the near future!

Fans can listen to the full episode Track By Track here.