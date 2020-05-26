Meghan King Edmonds spends a festive weekend with her new boyfriend, Christian Schauf

Former Royal Orange County Housewives Star Meghan King Edmonds moves in with her new boyfriend, Christian Schauf, just seven months after her sudden separation from her husband, Jim Edmonds. Bravolebrity revealed on Instagram that he spent Memorial Day weekend with Schauf in his hometown of Park City, Utah.

"MDW's plans include: becoming a mountain woman br … brb ✌🏻," Meghan wrote in the caption for a photo showing the 35-year-old in front of a mountain backdrop. The photo was geo-tagged in Park City, Utah, and a source revealed that Meghan spent the Utah holiday weekend with Schauf, while her three children, Aspen, 4, Hart, 2 and Hayes, 2 – were in St. Louis with Jim. .

In her Instagram story, Meghan gave her fans more details about her weekend vacation trip. She revealed in a video that she was "real real mountain bike,quot; for the first time, and that she was "crazy,quot;, "difficult,quot; and "super dumb,quot;. However, she still wants to go again.

Meghan also shared a series of photos from her outdoor adventure and wrote in the caption: "Def I wouldn't have guessed this is what I would be doing during MDW 2020, but here is evidence that I did the mountain thing (I had a bike E for help, so I totally cheated.) All of you … nature is a HEALER. "

Earlier this month, In weekly contact revealed that Edmonds and Schraub had been dating for a few months, and the mother of three is already "madly in love." An informant said the couple have a lot in common, and that the two are "really close,quot;.

While Meghan moved in with Schauf, Jim began a relationship with Kortnie O’Connor. Fans might recall that O & # 39; Connor was the woman who Meghan said had threesomes with her and Jim during their marriage. Jim and Meghan split up in October 2019 after she accused him of cheating with one of her babysitters. They are currently in the process of divorcing, but have already agreed to 50/50 custody of the three children they share.

See this post on Instagram Memorial Day always brings me back to our times in Iraq. And I will never forget Memorial Day 2009 in Basra, Iraq with the Minnesota National Guard. Just days before, several members of the unit lost their lives due to a mortar attack and the tone around the Memorial Day event was extremely grim. Immediately after a service of honor to the lost members, we were supposed to put on a show. We huddled together as a band and brainstormed how to find some light in all the sadness and we came up with a plan. We went on stage, Mark started playing the opening riff for Led Zepplin's "Whole Lotta Love,quot;, and Zach and I spoke to the highest ranking officer to dive into his troops. The moment he jumped, the faces changed. Smiles came up and we kept playing that song until everyone in the crowd had a chance to dive into their unit. I will never forget the emotion, the songs, the five and the conversations we had after that show. Memorial Day always feels like the beginning of summer, but it is a day to remember and honor. Be sure to take at least a moment today and reflect on what it is all about today. A post shared by Christian Schauf 🇺🇸 (@christianschauf) on May 25, 2020 at 6:16 a.m. PDT

While Meghan was exploring the mountains over Memorial Day weekend, Jim and the children were enjoying in the pool. She posted a photo to her Aspen Instagram story with a big smile and added the hashtag #PoolTime.

Christian Schauf, who is the CEO of Uncharted Supply, an emergency survival kit company, released a tribute to American soldiers on Monday. He shared a story from when he was in Basra, Iraq, in 2009, and asked his followers to take a moment to reflect on what Memorial Day is all about.

Meghan King Edmonds commented on the post, writing that it was "a beautiful story and tribute." She also shared that her new boyfriend inspires her.



