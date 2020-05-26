Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her first No. 1 card with & # 39; Savage Remix & # 39;

Megan Thee Stallion broke the Internet when she and Beyonce hit the track together! The Houston Hotties appeared with the & # 39; Savage Remix & # 39 ;, and Meg just made history with her first number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart!

Beyonce came up with those deep vocals and put a few bars on one of the most popular tracks on the latest Megan Thee Stallion EP. Megan also featured a brand new verse on "Savage Remix,quot;, giving her fans something new to bump into!

Meg turned to social media to express how grateful she is to the Hotties and the Bey Hive for bringing the song to all its success. "Savage Remix,quot; also gives Beyonce her seventh number one on the charts.

