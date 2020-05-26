Meet the cast of Stargirl superheroes

There is a new generation of superheroes in town.

%MINIFYHTML2041293889f7630d9b77fecfe693950314% %MINIFYHTML2041293889f7630d9b77fecfe693950314%

Stargirl premiered last week on DC Universe and The CW and introduced us to the newest DC TV hero in the world: Stargirl, aka Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a high school sophomore who discovers a powerful weapon thanks to her stepfather Pat (Luke Wilson), who used to be the companion of the superhero Starman, until Starman was killed by the Injustice Society.

Now Stargirl leads her own team of superheroes, most of whom have not yet debuted in the new series. Before officially joining the new Justice Society of America, take a look at the heroes and a couple of villains in the exclusive posters below!