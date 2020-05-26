Mayor Eric Garcetti says: "All retail businesses can reopen" as long as they follow proper protocols – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML20f26e431e15ada0272576e1a749488311%

"Tonight," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, "I want to announce new changes" to the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

May said that starting tomorrow, the city "will allow all retail businesses" to allow customers to enter its stores.

Does not include nail shops, salons or restaurants for dinner.

Angelenos who took advantage of recently loosened coronavirus restrictions and flocked to beaches and trails over Memorial Day weekend in the midst of returning to work (or not) on Tuesday to hear that the county had seen the largest increase in positive tests for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,843 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number of new cases reported in a single day. However, the county public health department was quick to point out that some of these cases stem from an accumulation of test results.

Most of the past few weeks have seen an increase in test results on Tuesday or Wednesday as a results bottleneck loosens, but no increase has been as great as Tuesday's.

This, as the health department approved the reopening of beach bike trails and parking lots, curbside service for the covered mall, and select vehicle parades late last week.

For comparison, the county confirmed 1,072 new cases Friday.

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, identified Los Angeles and two other major metropolitan areas on Friday as places of concern because they have a "persistently high number of cases."