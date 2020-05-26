Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Provide 110,000 Masks to Rural Texas Hospitals

%MINIFYHTML310bcd77898aecbcac8c39dd1eee73dd13%

The star and his wife have partnered with the Lincoln trucking company to deliver much-needed personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves They delivered delivery drivers last week (late May 24) to deliver 110,000 masks to rural hospitals in their home state of Texas.

The 50-year-old actor has been doing his best to help during the coronavirus pandemic, and he and Camila partnered with the Lincoln trucking company to provide hospitals with some much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE).

Along with an Instagram snapshot of him and Camila in his Lincoln, which was full of boxes, Matthew wrote: "Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110,000 masks: me and @camilamcconaughey hit the road to take them to needy rural hospitals throughout Texas. "

It is not the first time that the couple has helped during the global health crisis, as they have previously donated 80,000 masks to frontline workers in Austin, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Speaking about that donation in April (20), Camila told People: "Matt and I were able to get approximately 80,000 masks, and it is a combination of surgical masks and KN95 masks to be distributed between Austin and New Orleans, where they were getting very bad hits. strong too. "

"It was important for us to make sure that here in Austin, not only the hospitals got them, but also the police department and the fire department as well. Right now, we have to find ways to help both parties because we are all on the front page. online right now and we can't afford to lose any of them. "