Massachusetts created a new restaurant, hotel and tourist reopening group

During last Monday's briefing detailing the state's four-phase reopening plan, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito revealed that, in addition to the original reopening advisory board, a separate panel had been formed to represent the restaurant, hotel, and hotel industries. and state tourism. The main objective of the group: to propose security guidelines and protocols that companies and customers must comply with once these industries reopen.

Both restaurants and hotels are scheduled to open in Phase 2 of the plan, while most tourist sites (casino floors, museums, stadiums, performance venues) are scheduled to open in Phase 3 or Phase 4. There is currently no designated phase for historic sites.

Panel members include Jonathan Butler, President and CEO of 1Berkshire; Steve DiFillippo, CEO of Davio’s; Ed Kane, director of Big Night Entertainment Group; Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association; Wendy Northcross, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce; Martha Sheridan, President and CEO of Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau; and others. Luz told Boston.com that the group has already met several times, including in separate groups across industries.

"While no date (Phase 2) was announced, the inference was that there should be three weeks of separation between Phase 1 and Phase 2," Luz said last week. "The group is working under the premise that we are working for a date of June 8, because that would be three weeks after the announcement on May 18. That is why I will work all weekend with the group, so that we can specify these (guidelines) and start communicating them. "

Luz said that with regard to restaurants, the safety guidelines proposed by the panel will not be a surprise to the public. They are using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control that recommend six feet between tables in restaurants, as well as parties of no more than 10 people.

"There will be good signage, there will be a lot of hand washing, there will be masks on the employees to start with, all those good things that I don't think will surprise anyone," Luz said.

Many restaurant owners were frustrated that last Monday's announcement did not reveal any guidance on how the industry should prepare once it opens. Luz said that "we are trying to make it happen yesterday," but that ultimately the state is the one that signs the specific protocols of the industry.

Northcross echoed that statement, telling the Boston Business Journal that the group is "working to expedite all the details that will be required to make it safe to open for the workforce and for clients."

