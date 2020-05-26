Masks, socially remote classrooms, and quarantine bedrooms.

%MINIFYHTML01129ad069acd3dde918634876d2c03313%

%MINIFYHTML01129ad069acd3dde918634876d2c03314% %MINIFYHTML01129ad069acd3dde918634876d2c03314%

The University of Colorado Boulder unveiled plans for a new pandemic-adjusted fall semester on Tuesday, with students set to begin a combination of in-person and online classes on August 24 and finish remotely after Memorial Day. Thanksgiving, a movement designed to allow them to return home. and stay rather than risk taking the coronavirus to school.

As the uncertainty about classroom learning during the pandemic persists, the eyes of Colorado residents were on the state's largest institution of higher education when CU Boulder announced a series of plans and protocols to give students and give staff an idea of ​​what college life will be like when they can return, at least partially, to campus.

That will include the use of face covers: the masks will be mandatory for students and employees, CU officials said.

The Boulder campus, which enrolled more than 35,000 students in the fall of 2019, aims to be less population-dense.

Freshmen will be assigned on-campus housing, though details about the homework assignments were still unclear Monday morning. Some students will have roommates, authorities said. Freshmen living and learning together will be placed in "small groups of cohorts,quot; in an attempt to reduce the spread of the virus.

Classrooms will be socially distant, in larger spaces with classes divided into multiple sessions. To better limit the number of people on campus at one time, classes will run from 8 a.m. at 9 p.m.

The campus will have the ability to screen students, faculty and staff for COVID-19, CU officials said. A rapid response team will be responsible for tracking, notifying, and isolating infected patients. The residences will be reserved for quarantine and isolation.

Safety training will be required for faculty, staff, and students on campus, including instructions on physical distancing, face masks, hygiene, and following public health orders.

%MINIFYHTML01129ad069acd3dde918634876d2c03315%

"It is our responsibility as the University of Colorado Boulder to accept the call to become the most COVID-19 ready campus we can be, while developing the security and agility necessary to minimize risks to members of our community and quickly adapt to uncertain dynamics we will continue to face, ”wrote the CU Boulder planning team in the fall campus reintroduction plan, along with help from faculty, public health experts, and community input.

CU Boulder closed normal campus operations and began remote learning on March 16 in response to the new coronavirus.

Tuesday marks the first steps toward returning to campus as a limited number of researchers and support staff return to conduct research that cannot be done remotely, the university said.

For the fall, the CU Boulder plan calls for flexibility to adapt and adhere to changes in public health orientation and to provide students and staff with a combination of in-person and remote experiences, where appropriate, that work best for they.

"The academic instruction section of the plan points to a high-quality academic experience for undergraduate and graduate students," CU Boulder officials said in a press release. “The plan supports the development of flexible options for an in-person academic experience while meeting the needs of students and teachers whose health or personal circumstances require them to teach and learn remotely. It also provides environmental safety in classrooms and on campus through physical distancing, class schedule adjustments, and other administrative controls. "

The campus recognized that there will be some risk involved in any model that CU Boulder adopts.

"This is a time in our history when our imperatives to lead, innovate, and impact humanity come together for the future of our university," Chancellor Phil DiStefano wrote in a letter Tuesday to the campus community. “Our vision of being a leader in the humanitarian, social and technological challenges of the 21st century is embodied by all of us at this time. Our success depends on everyone working together. Our challenge as a campus community is to ensure that our mission endures. Our mission to serve the public good is more vital now than ever. "