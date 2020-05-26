Mary-Kate Olsen officially files for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy as New York courts open

The day New York courts reopened after COVID-19 closed, Mary-Kate Olsen officially filed for divorce from her husband, Olivier Sarkozy, after four and a half years of marriage.

According to Page sixThe former child star filed for divorce in the New York County Supreme Court on Monday, May 25. Last week, Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks announced that starting Memorial Day, the electronic filing system for the five boroughs of New York City would begin accepting new lawsuits. and divorce applications.

Olsen originally signed a petition to divorce Sarkozy on April 17, but due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the court did not accept his submission. During the closing of the court, they only accepted emergency divorce applications.

The 33-year-old fashion designer tried to convince the court on May 13 that her divorce was an "essential matter,quot; because the 50-year-old French banker had not renewed the lease for his Gramercy department without notifying her. However, a New York Supreme Court judge denied his request and told Olsen that he would have to wait until the courts were opened.

New York City attorney Bernard Post said People magazine that the judge denied Olsen's request because it was not a true emergency.

“Domestic violence is an emergency, perhaps refusing to provide medical care is an emergency. I want to divorce because I want to divorce now is not an emergency, "Post explained.

Experts say Olsen and Sarkozy had several problems in their relationship that resulted in their separation, but the most important one was the fact that they couldn't agree to start a family. A source says Sarkozy already has two older children with his ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard, and that he did not want to have any more children.

However, Olsen, who was originally on the same page as Sarkozy about children, has now made having a baby a priority.

"Olivier has two adult children and does not want more," said the source. "Mary-Kate thought she would give in to that and she didn't."

Another issue that introduced a gap in marriage was Sarkozy's "partying,quot; lifestyle. The source explained that Sarkozy is a big spender who loves high life, but Olsen prefers to be quiet and alone, while doing the things she likes.

Despite the issues she faced filing for divorce, experts say Mary-Kate Olsen has nothing to worry about when it comes to her enormous fortune from her acting career as a child actress, not to mention the two clothing brands: The Row. and Elizabeth and James, who she runs with her sister Ashley.

The source says Olsen has a "prenuptial agreement," despite the fact that she was concerned about losing her personal property after being evicted from the Gramercy department.



