Marin County Issues Guidelines for Opening Child Care Centers and Summer Camps – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – Carpooling discouraged as Marin County has issued guidelines aimed at allowing child care companies and summer camps to make plans to safely reopen and accept the children of workers non-essential from June 1.

Steps ordered by the county and approved by the county public health officer, Dr. Matt Willis, to prevent transmission of CODVID-19

They include social distancing, hand washing, facial coverage, cleaning and disinfection of surfaces.

Group size is limited to 12 children or less and keeps the same group together for three weeks. Arrival times must be staggered and parent carpooling is discouraged.

Most activities should be done outdoors to reduce the risk of COVID-19, and shared sports equipment or toys should remain within the designated group, according to the county.

"Social distancing is not natural for children," said Torrey Kelly, associate executive director of the Marin YMCA, who helped create the new guidelines. "If we have stable groups and small numbers, we can limit the risk by allowing children to be children and have fun together."

The guidelines include adapted and updated hygiene rules designed for emerging child care centers that opened in March for essential workers during the pandemic.

"The most extensive conversations we had were about the length of the sessions and the number of sign-ups that would be allowed," Kelly said. "Naturally, there are concerns about the sustainability of these practices while we are still experiencing a public health emergency."

"All of the organizations that came together to help create the guidance documents were eager to understand what precautions to take to safely reopen," Kelly continued. “There were many mixed emotions, but the highlight for me has been the level of collaboration we saw when bringing people together. It was such an exhilarating experience during a dark time. "