Manny Pacquiao responds to the comments of & # 39; old & # 39; by Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao suggested that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is jealous of his long career after the American called the welterweight veteran "old."

Mayweather criticized the younger fighters for "chasing,quot; a fight with Pacquiao, 41, who won his most recent fight against previously undefeated Keith Thurman to claim the WBA super welterweight title last July.

"I have nothing against him, but it's not me. It's sad that you hear the boys say, 'I want to fight Manny Pacquiao.' But Manny Pacquiao is 41 now. Don't chase him. You young guys are chasing each other. Leave of chasing this old man. If the opportunity presents itself, go out there and do what you have to do, "Mayweather told Fight Hype." Let Manny Pacquiao choose and who he wants to fight against. With all he's accomplished, hopefully, has made some smart investments. "

However, Pacquiao has little regard for Mayweather's comments, alleging that the 43-year-old, who last fought in 2017 against UFC star Conor McGregor, wishes he was still fighting.

"He is just envious because he has retired already. We are still active and we have a crown," Pacquiao told The Manila Times. "I am not thinking about that yet. I am concerned above all about our compatriots. There are no retirement plans yet. I am still training, God is good."

With most sporting events currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pacquiao, who is also a senator in the Philippine government, is focused on helping the people of his country during the crisis.

"I am concerned above all about our compatriots and how to resolve this (coronavirus) pandemic," he added.