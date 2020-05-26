Man killed by Amtrak train in Santa Ana in apparent suicide – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Police said a man was killed Sunday afternoon after intentionally appearing in the path of a moving Amtrak train.

At this point in the investigation, police say the incident is being classified as an apparent suicide.

The accident happened around 3:50 p.m. in Santa Ana near the Lyons street junction.

Amtrack's 580 train stopped in place and passengers were removed. No one on board was injured.

Authorities identified the man Sunday as Theodore Contreras, 26, who was believed to be homeless.

Getting help

For help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line available by sending a text message with the word "HOME,quot; to 741741. To receive crisis assistance in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

