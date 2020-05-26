Man Dies After Being Arrested By Minneapolis Police; FBI called to investigate – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – – Many questions remain after an incident in Minneapolis where a man died after being arrested by the police.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. The Monday after police were called to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South by a forgery report and a man who appeared under the influence.

When police arrived in the area, they found a man, in his forties, sitting in his car. They ordered him to come out.

"After he got out, he physically resisted officers," said John Elder, director of communications for the Minneapolis police. Officers were able to handcuff the suspect and noted that the man was suffering from medical problems. Officers called an ambulance. He was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died shortly thereafter. "

No weapons were used, police say. They believe this was a medical incident.

Investigators say the body cameras were on during the interaction.

The FBI and the Minnesota Office of Criminal Learning are investigating the incident.

There is also a video on social media that shows a police officer's knee on a man's neck as they wait for an ambulance. The man says he cannot breathe. Up News Info is working to verify the video.