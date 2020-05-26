Man, 2 daughters rescued after boat capsized in Maine pond

PARLIN POND TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) – A man and his two daughters were rescued Sunday after their boat capsized in Parlin Pond, western Maine.

%MINIFYHTMLb3b92c819b7ddfa349d7ba7a878e1b3b11% %MINIFYHTMLb3b92c819b7ddfa349d7ba7a878e1b3b11%

A person was seen and heard screaming from the shoreline on Sunday around 1:30 p.m., the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said. An off-duty guardian, his wife, and the camp owner brought a boat to the teenager, who said her boat had capsized and that her father and sister were still in the middle of the lake.

The crew found the man and his other teenage daughter in the water and were suffering from hypothermia. The father and daughters were brought ashore and examined by emergency medical teams, but did not need additional treatment, the department said.

All three had been fishing when the weather worsened and the winds increased, authorities said. The boat drank water and capsized. All three put on life jackets and tried to swim to shore, but only one girl made it.