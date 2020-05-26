Major local TV groups upgrade to "next generation" TV technology in Las Vegas – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML71d1e0d6a52a63e6d6c81ee6c5ea261613%

After years of anticipation, the "next generation" broadcast technology made its full-time debut Tuesday at Las Vegas stations owned by Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group and E.W. Scripps.

Sinclair's affiliate on NBC, KSNV, and CW's affiliate, KVCW; Nexstar's CBS affiliate KLAS; and Scripps' KTNV ABC station are now fully equipped with ATSC 3.0 tools. The new streaming standard emulates the way digital and Internet services are delivered to consumers, opening possibilities for a variety of audio and video enhancements, including personalization and 5G applications. Station owners have touted the technology, which has been proven and tested in the US. But it was implemented permanently only abroad, as an important means of staying relevant in a competitive media landscape.

Local stations still generate significant cash flows and advertising revenue, especially in election years, and remain important to stakeholders such as broadcast networks, ad buyers, and sports leagues. But its position has become less secure as the traditional power of local 6PM and 11PM newscasts has dwindled, with streaming, demand, and mobile offerings appealing to the public.

The Las Vegas launch followed more than a year of efforts involving station groups, local staff and BitPath (formerly Spectrum Co.), the firm that spearheaded the development of new data transmission services. BitPath and the Pearl TV industry consortium are working together to accelerate the deployment of "Next Gen" TV across the country.

ATSC 3.0 will also bring an update to the traditional emergency alert system. The new alerts, currently in development, will improve the transmission of security information, a function of stations promoted by business groups and owners, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

All four Las Vegas stations will preserve their existing programming lineups during the implementation of ATSC 3.0 for all viewers, regardless of whether they receive signals by cable, satellite or over the air through an antenna. Over-the-air viewers will have to re-scan their televisions, while cable and satellite viewers will not have to take any action.