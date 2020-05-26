Madonna treats fans with unseen footage of her first Coachella on Memorial Day

WENN

Days after confirming that she was receiving stem cell therapy treatment to repair a knee injury, the Material Girl singer offers a snippet of her performance & # 39; Hung Up & # 39 ;.

Virgin He has given fans a Memorial Day gift, sharing never-before-seen footage from his first Coachella festival set in 2006.

A fragment of his performance of "Hung Up" 14 years ago appeared during the recent "Coachella: 20 years in the desertDocumentary, which was released online in April, and now the pop superstar has uploaded the full video to his YouTube page.

"You are watching & # 39; Hung Up & # 39; live from the Sahara Tent in Coachella 2006", reads one legend.

Meanwhile, Madonna is currently undergoing stem cell therapy treatment to repair a persistent knee injury.

The 61-year-old woman confirmed that she was receiving regenerative treatment to fix the problem that tormented her on the road during her "Madame X" tour and on May 14 she posted X-rays of her broken knee in her Instagram Stories, as well as blood being processed.

"I'm finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my lost cartilage!" she wrote on social media. "I'd jump up and down if I could after 8 months of suffering! Wish me luck (sic)!"