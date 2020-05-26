Madhuri Dixit talks about being called too skinny before Tezaab

Madhuri Dixit was the Bollywood queen of the 90s. But the journey to ultimate stardom was not an easy one for her. He began his career with Abodh in 1984. He continued to juggle small roles and his studies until director Subhash Ghai told him to focus on his career.

Speaking about this transition, Madhuri told an online news portal: "I made my first movie, Abodh, that didn't work well, and then I went back to college, but by then the mistake had stung me. I liked acting and being in front of the camera. So I did small roles in 2-3 movies like Awara Baap, Swati … They told me 10 din ka hi role hai to be able to do it and then resume studies. We did it. "

He also talked about his meeting with Subhash Ghai and how he convinced her to focus on movies: “I did a little song in Karma when Subhash ji met me. At that time, since we weren't from the industry, we didn't know what small role or big role it meant, how … But Subhash ji told me that if he stopped doing small roles, he would choose me in his movie, what he was doing, what it was Ram Lakhan. Then we had to make this decision to fully dedicate my time to this and not juggle. ”

When asked if he ever faced rejection because of her looks, Madhuri said, "Never on my face. At most, they would say bahot dubli hai, she is very thin, but I got over it. Then Tezaab happened and then it didn't happen." It doesn't matter if I was skinny with them, they were all fine then. "