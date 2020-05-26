macOS 10.15.5 is now available with a new battery status feature

%MINIFYHTML050ea6daa832bcb77b356b7f8086964711%

Apple released macOS Catalina 10.15.5 today, adding a new battery status feature and new FaceTime options. That battery status feature could extend the battery life of your MacBook.

Lithium-ion batteries, like those in a MacBook, age slowly over time, which means they generally begin to hold less charge as the computer ages. Apple's new battery status feature in macOS is designed to slow down that aging process, so your battery has more charge for a longer period of time.

Here's how the behind-the-scenes feature works, as described by my colleagues Dieter Bohn and Jacob Kastrenakes last month:

… in certain cases, viewing 100 percent battery life in the menu bar does not necessarily mean that it is the maximum battery charge can be made. Instead of meaning that it is charged at 100 percent of what the battery could take, it will now mean that it is charged at 100 percent of what the battery should leverage to maximize its useful life.

The new battery status feature will be enabled by default for new MacBooks shipped with macOS 10.15.5 or after upgrading to macOS 10.15.5 if you are using a MacBook that supports Thunderbolt 3 (which is any MacBook Pro released in 2016) or later or any MacBook Air released in 2018 or later).

macOS 10.15.5 will also allow you to disable the feature in FaceTime group calls that resize the current speaker portrait, add controls to allow you to better calibrate the Pro Display XDR, and have other bug fixes and improvements.