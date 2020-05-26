Los Angeles County Board approves Inspector General to oversee nursing homes – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML2df23a4c6bebe4ce821430cb01fecad911%

– The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to put someone in charge of overseeing local nursing homes, which have accounted for more than half of all coronavirus deaths across the county.

The proposal, by supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas, will create a position for an inspector general who will be responsible for the monitoring and supervision of skilled nursing facilities.

As of May 20, 1,033 residents in the institutional settings of Los Angeles County had died of coronaviruses, the vast majority of whom lived in nursing homes. That represents 52% of all coronavirus deaths across the county.

Institutional settings include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, supportive living facilities, workplaces, restaurants, shops, and educational centers.

"While some qualified nursing homes may be doing their best to respond to COVID-19, we have seen hundreds of deaths at these facilities, tragically exposing the urgent need for stronger oversight across the industry," said Ridley-Thomas it's a statement. week. "Now, more than ever, we must act to address any questionable operations and poor facility conditions that care for some of our most vulnerable residents: the elderly, the low-income, and the disabled."

The Inspector General will evaluate nursing homes and return with "recommendations on the operational and programmatic changes necessary to improve county monitoring and supervision of these facilities, including legislative and regulatory recommendations aimed at improving operations within these facilities. "is read in the motion.

The motion also called for the creation of a public dashboard that would provide weekly statistics on the number of coronavirus cases in each nursing home and what changes those nursing homes are implementing to address those cases, such as personal protective equipment, personal and separation patients.

The inspector general would report to the board. The motion requires that the position be filled before July 1.

Los Angeles County announced 1,800 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, as Governor Newsom gave the green light to some counties to move to phase three of its reopening plan, but not L.A.

"We are not looking back, but we are investigating the unknown," Newsom said during a press conference where he announced that hairdressers and beauty salons may begin to reopen in certain counties that qualify for phase three. .

He also said that there will be more reopening specs soon, in terms of summer camps, child care facilities and more.