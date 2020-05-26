Lizzo, Rick Ross, and Reese Witherspoon had pool time on Memorial Day

EntertainmentLizzo, Rick Ross, and Reese Witherspoon had pool time on Memorial DayBy Bradley Lamb - May 26, 202008ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp %MINIFYHTML6b592383a771b617cb0f8b64ca3683c813% %MINIFYHTML6b592383a771b617cb0f8b64ca3683c814% Screenshot: Rick Ross / Instagram In the absence of travel, family reunions, or celebrations of any kind, it seems that most celebrities spent their memorial days enjoying its spacious backyards. What should it be like to have a backyard pool? What should it be like to have a courtyard? Let's live indirectly through some Instagram. If you put your laptop on your legs long enough, you can almost feel like it's been sunburned! Here's Miranda Kerr, enjoying a children's book about what looks like a handmade world map: Here's Emma Roberts eating a bucket of chicken on the lawn: %MINIFYHTML6b592383a771b617cb0f8b64ca3683c815% Here is Nina Dobrev in a pineapple on a lake: Here's Carrie Underwood near her pool, the lucky slut: Here's Lizzo, enjoying his pool in style: Here's Sofia Vergara and a sweet little munchkin, which looks almost as good as having a pool: And here is Reese Witherspoon and some peanut butter: Rick Ross has TWO trampolines, I am trembling with envy. Good shape, however. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR EntertainmentJennifer Lopez dances in the rain and jumps into the pool dressed as a video – Up News Info EntertainmentSteve Aoki series "Neon Future Dinner Party" sets the episode APAHM – Up News Info EntertainmentElizabeth Hurley's son Damian Hurley raises awareness about his mother's charitable cause Foundation for Breast Cancer ResearchLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.