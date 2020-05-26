Lizzo, Rick Ross, and Reese Witherspoon had pool time on Memorial Day

Screenshot: Rick Ross / Instagram Screenshot: Rick Ross / Instagram

In the absence of travel, family reunions, or celebrations of any kind, it seems that most celebrities spent their memorial days enjoying its spacious backyards. What should it be like to have a backyard pool? What should it be like to have a courtyard?

Let's live indirectly through some Instagram. If you put your laptop on your legs long enough, you can almost feel like it's been sunburned!

Here's Miranda Kerr, enjoying a children's book about what looks like a handmade world map:

Here's Emma Roberts eating a bucket of chicken on the lawn:

%MINIFYHTML6b592383a771b617cb0f8b64ca3683c815%

Last day to get a 30% discount on anything at FARM Rio

Here is Nina Dobrev in a pineapple on a lake:

Here's Carrie Underwood near her pool, the lucky slut:

Here's Lizzo, enjoying his pool in style:

Here's Sofia Vergara and a sweet little munchkin, which looks almost as good as having a pool:

And here is Reese Witherspoon and some peanut butter:

Rick Ross has TWO trampolines, I am trembling with envy. Good shape, however.