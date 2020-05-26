Lizzo puts her beach body on full display in new swimsuit photos

%MINIFYHTML520ff019c9eff1f4981771ab1245cf9513%

Lizzo Beating is showcasing her beach body in new swimsuit photos that are going viral. Wearing a "Thick by Robin,quot; bikini named "Pankini,quot;, Lizzo shared the summer-ready photos on her Instagram account where she has 8.7 million followers. Lizzo is the queen of body positivity and there is no shame when it comes to her survey. Keeping things appropriate for Covid-19, Lizzo paired the pink, turquoise and emerald green tropical print suit with a matching glove set and face mask. She wore complementary makeup in the picture and kept it ready for the beach. Light pinks with bright gold highlights accentuated Lizzo's dark eyes that were framed under a strip of long lashes.

Lizzo wore her hair in braids that went down her back in loose waves. Fans loved the look of the beach and several of the photos and video have over a million likes.

In two beautiful photos she shared, Lizzo was seen in the pool and surrounded by aquamarine water. Lizzo did not apologize for eating his healthy carbs and shared the following caption.

"Bad bitch … you eat your rice AND your cabbage."

You can view the photos Lizzo Beating shared of herself using the Thick by Robin "Pankini,quot; below.

No matter how positive Lizzo is, there is always someone who wants to tell him that being older means he is not healthy. For the record, not all people of large size have heart disease, hypertension, or are a walking time bomb. Similarly, not all people who are "average weight,quot; are disease-free and may be unhealthy. It is unfair and cruel to continually harass other people about their weight or shape, just because someone perceives them as "unhealthy,quot;.

Lizzo paid no attention to trolls who didn't like me posting his video and instead twerked in the pool.

Lizzo shared several more photos and captioned them with the following.

"Welcome to summer 2020."

What do you think about the positive attitude of Lizzo's body? Do you think people should stop teasing Lizzo and stop making negative comments about his weight?

What do you think about Robin Pankini's Thick?

