Lisa Rinna and model daughter Dalila Belle Hamlin criticized for dancing together in sheer dresses

%MINIFYHTML349265d6d85f6af80472eb5235e5b0bf13%

Lisa Rinna and her model daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, danced together in a video where they were both wearing see-through dresses, but the video is not getting the reaction they hoped for. While watching a mother and daughter dance in a video can be quite common, it was the matching outfits Lisa and Delilah wore that is causing a backlash on social media. The dresses are see-through and fairly see-through, and those who have watched the videos are leaving a lot of negative comments online. The dresses are from Cult Gaia and it is not so much that the dresses are not appropriate, but the fact that it seems the mother and daughter are not wearing much underneath.

%MINIFYHTML349265d6d85f6af80472eb5235e5b0bf14% %MINIFYHTML349265d6d85f6af80472eb5235e5b0bf14%

Some called the mother and daughter dancing in the dresses "worthy of shame," "desperate," and "tragic." Others say it is an example of bad parenting to wear see-through dresses and dance with your daughter.

It is unclear if Lisa will continue the video because she is generating a lot of negative comments.

One person left the following comments under the video.

Pimp your daughter. Sad😢 ”

The comment has more than 94 likes and more than 85 responses.

Although many of Lisa's famous friends stepped in and praised the dances and dresses, it was a different story from ordinary people.

Many people praised Lisa and Delilah's dance moves, but said it was strange to see a mother and daughter dancing in see-through dresses. Neither Lisa Rinna nor Delilah Blue Hamlin have responded to any of the negative comments posted on the video.

While the mother and daughter are being criticized for their see-through dresses, they are both praised for the beauty and dance moves.

%MINIFYHTML349265d6d85f6af80472eb5235e5b0bf15%

There is no doubt that Lisa Rinna is impressive and when you realize that she is turning 57 in July, her fabulous figure is even more impressive. Still, many people simply find mother and daughter dancing together in tacky sheer dresses.

What do you think of Lisa Rinna and Delilah Belle Hamlin dancing in their see-through dresses?

Ad %MINIFYHTML349265d6d85f6af80472eb5235e5b0bf37% %MINIFYHTML349265d6d85f6af80472eb5235e5b0bf37%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0