Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Pack on PDA amid divided rumors

Instagram

The Atlanta rapper sparked divided rumors in a surprising interview in February when he stated, "I'm screwed with you, but I can deal with you and not love you."

Up News Info –

No, they do not go their separate ways. Lil baby and baby mama Jayda Cheaves Successfully end rumors that they are breaking up with a new Instagram post full of PDAs.

%MINIFYHTML35af1dd655062a884478951c458079d712% %MINIFYHTML35af1dd655062a884478951c458079d712%

In a photo Jayda shared on Instagram Stories, she was seen closing her lips with rapper "Emotionally Marked." Also, Baby put one of her hands on Jayda's butt.

In response to the post, some fans were clowning Jayda for continuing to hang out with the rapper just for expensive gifts. "Hi Jayda, I see you put on your clown outfit like you always do," wrote a fan in an Instagram comment. "He made up for it with 5 bags of birkin," added another fan.

"Oh, go after all that embarrassment," said one user. Meanwhile, someone else commented, "I would also be with him after the Mother's Day gifts."

<br />

%MINIFYHTML35af1dd655062a884478951c458079d713% %MINIFYHTML35af1dd655062a884478951c458079d713%

Baby generated divided rumors with his interview in February. When asked about his relationship with Jayda, the spitter replied, "I'm really not too in love with a woman, not right now. If I fuck with you, I fuck with you, but I can deal with you and not love you." In response to the comments that raised their eyebrows, Jayda said, "Everyone heard the man clear."

In another interview, the Atlanta star was asked about Alexis Skyy, who was working online with Jayda, claiming they were dating. "I suggest you sit on TF b4. I come and snatch MY N *** A aga … NVM you will see," Alexis wrote to Jayda on Twitter.

"It's not like 'still together'. She is my son mom, so there is no way we can't be together," he said. "Even if we don't have a relationship like the boyfriend-girlfriend type, we have a relationship because we have a son. We have a young son, so we have to kick him no matter what."

Baby then assured that they had a good relationship for the sake of their son. "I got real life beyond all that. We have things to do," he shared. As for why he tweeted, "You tried **, that doesn't work" when Alexis made the allegations, Baby revealed that the only reason he decided to intervene was "because she lied to me."