Like Memorial Day in the United States, Trump threatens to move the Republican Convention

On Memorial Day, memories mix with new pain and politics.
On a three-day weekend in an era of staying home, when the meetings posed risks and memories of the war dead competed in mourning for the nearly 100,000 Americans who had died from the virus, the politics of the pandemic exploded into view.
President Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery Monday morning for a flower wreath-laying ceremony, then traveled to Fort McHenry in Baltimore, where he spoke of the sacrifice of soldiers and described current service members as "on the in front of our war against this terrible war. " virus."
He and his wife, Jill Biden, both wearing black masks, placed a flower wreath at a Delaware Veterans Memorial on an unannounced visit. "Thank you for your service," said Mr. Biden, greeting a small group of veterans and other onlookers from a distance.
Biden, 77, and his campaign advisers. They have said that they intend to comply with public safety recommendations that have so far made protests and other campaign events impossible. They have indicated that they want to serve as role models who respect the science behind the guide. For some Biden allies, it offers the opportunity for an implicit contrast to 73-year-old Trump, who has lobbied to quickly reopen states, businesses and places of worship and has resisted wearing masks.
Monday night, Mr. Trump Retweeted a post from Brit Hume Fox News who showed a photograph of Mr. Biden with his face covered and said: "This could help explain why Trump does not like to wear a mask in public."
President tweeted that he had "LOVE,quot; for North Carolina, a watershed state he won in 2016, but added that without a "guarantee,quot; from the governor, "we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high level without even knowing if the Democratic governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space. "
Many states, sports teams, and presenters have been trying to assess when it will be safe for large crowds again; an increasing number of concert promoters, theaters, orchestras and dance companies are already doing He plans to avoid his fall seasons for fear of viruses.
Trump wrote that if Cooper did not provide an answer "immediately," he would be "reluctantly forced to find, with all the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site."
Tired of being indoors, many people flock to the beaches for the unofficial start of summer.
Memorial Day crowds gathered at beaches, amusement parks, lakes and boardwalks on Monday, in the first long weekend since the pandemic began to sweep across the United States, claiming nearly 100,000 lives.
For many, the day was an attempt to turn the page from the gloomy closings of the past few months to something closer to the traditional start of summer. Still, the juxtaposition of past and present was sometimes jarring.
On beaches and seaside game rooms, even in states where infections continued to rise, many did not wear masks and did not take social distancing into account.
In Florida, near Daytona Beach, hundreds of people had to be rescued from the waves during the long weekend when large crowds took over the beaches of Volusia County.
Videos of partygoers enjoying the weekend in Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., and Ocean City, Md. – often with little more than sunscreen and bathing suits to separate them – dismayed and angered many on social media. But the mayor of a Missouri resort town said nothing could stop the challenge of social distancing patterns, except closing the entire area.
Even in places where the weather was rainy or overcast, a trip to the beach offered an opportunity for a sense of normality.
For Francesca De Alejandro, the shutdown has reduced an active life to endless hours at her Fort Lauderdale condo. The beach was closed. The gym too.
So, Ms. De Alejandro, a 31-year-old financial planner, went to a beach in the extreme south of Boca Raton, Florida, with her boyfriend. "I have been locked in the house since the pandemic started," she said. "I needed to be outside."
Even nations that don't celebrate Memorial Day saw reductions in restrictions that sent accumulated residents to the spring weather.
Europeans also ventured on Monday into what had become unfamiliar terrain. In Germany, the reopening of hotels, pools and camps was allowed in various states, the latest step in the country's efforts to carefully revive the economy.
Greece also allowed the reopening of cafes, restaurants and bars on Monday, while national ferry services that transport visitors from the mainland to the country's numerous islands were also restarted.
As meat packing plants are reopened, it is difficult to obtain data on how many workers are sick.
The Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina, is one of the largest pork processing facilities in the world, employing about 4,500 people and slaughtering approximately 30,000 pigs per day at its peak. And how Over 100 other meat plants in the United States, the facility has seen a substantial number of virus cases.
But the exact number is unknown.
Smithfield did not provide any data when asked about the amount of disease at the plant. Neither do state or local health officials.
Along with nursing homes and prisons, meat packaging facilities have proven to be places where The virus spreads rapidly. But as dozens of plants that closed due to outbreaks begin to reopen, the reluctance of meat companies to reveal detailed case counts makes it difficult to determine if the contagion is contained or if new cases are emerging even with new security measures. , reports Michael Corkery, David Yaffe-Bellany and Derek Kravitz.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention He said there were about 5,000 meatpacking workers infected with the virus at the end of last month. But the nonprofit group Food & Environment Reporting Network estimated last week that the number had risen to more than 17,000, with 66 deaths from meat packaging.
And the outbreaks can be even more extensive.
For weeks, local officials received conflicting signals from state leaders and meatpacking companies about how much information to disclose, according to internal emails from government health agencies obtained through requests for public records from the Brown Institute for Innovation. from Columbia University Media and submitted to the New York Times.
The mixed messages have left many workers and their communities in the dark about the extent of the spread in parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and Colorado.
A senior adviser to Boris Johnson avoids calls to resign amid the fury over his trip.
Facing a political storm over his breach of the blockade rules, a key adviser to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked for public sympathy, but He did not apologize directly, at a very unusual press conference on Downing Street on Monday.
Dominic Cummings, Mr. Johnson's closest aide, admitted to having driven more than 250 miles from London to Durham, in the north-east of England, while the country was closed. He made the trip with his wife, who was ill, and their 4-year-old son.
At the time, the British were being told to isolate themselves and not leave their home if they believed they had the virus.
Cummings said he had done it to ensure the care of his young son with relatives in Durham in case he and his wife became ill with Covid-19. Mr. Cummings added that due to his high profile, he had been "subject to threats and violence,quot; at his London home.
"I'm not surprised that a lot of people are very angry," Cummings said, adding that he had not consulted Johnson, who had defended him, before leaving London. "I don't regret what I did; I think what I did was reasonable in these circumstances."
About an hour after Mr. Cummings spoke, Mr. Johnson tried to put the furor behind him by announcing new measures to ease the blockade. Among other steps, open-air markets and car dealerships may open June 1; Department stores and small stores will follow on June 15. However, the prime minister said he regretted the anger the Cummings episode had caused and noted that he did not know in advance about his plans.
"My conclusion is that he acted reasonably," Johnson said, adding that "people will have to make up their minds."
Cummings has been criticized by at least 18 legislators from Johnson's Conservative Party, as have several Church of England bishops, opposition lawmakers and members of the public. Some opposition scientists and politicians have warned that the episode runs the risk of undermining the credibility of the government's public health messages about the pandemic.
Citing security concerns, the W.H.O. He temporarily stopped trying an antimalarial drug that Trump said he had taken.
The World Health Organization said Monday that safety concerns had prompted it to temporarily phase out the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which Trump said he had taken in hopes of avoiding the coronavirus, despite lack of evidence that it works. , of a global medicine. trial aimed at finding treatments for Covid-19.
Hydroxychloroquine had been one of several drugs and drug combinations that W.H.O. I was testing to see if it was effective against Covid-19. The test, called the Solidarity Trial, has enrolled about 3,500 patients so far from 17 countries, authorities said.
Dr. Tedros noted that concerns related to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, another antimalarial drug, arose from when they were used in patients with Covid-19. "I want to reiterate that these drugs are accepted as generally safe for use in patients with autoimmune diseases or malaria," he said.
Trump, who has long promoted hydroxychloroquine despite a lack of evidence that it works for the virus, made the surprising announcement this month that he had he took it himself as a preventive measure, under the supervision of his doctor. The Food and Drug Administration issued a safety warning in April noting that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can cause dangerous heart rhythm abnormalities in virus patients. The F.D.A. He said they should be used only in clinical trials or hospitals where patients could be closely monitored.
Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the organization's emergency unit, warned at a press conference Monday that if nations stop too quickly on the social distancing measures they have put in place to slow the spread of the virus, it could bounce quickly. back and reach "a second peak,quot;.
The White House implements a plan to largely leave virus testing to states.
The Trump administration's new test strategy, released to Congress Sunday, holds individual states responsible for planning and conducting all tests. The government plans to provide some necessary supplies for the tests.
The proposal also says that the existing testing capacity, if properly targeted, is sufficient to contain the outbreak. But epidemiologists say that amount is much less than many of them believe the country needs.
"For months, it was a game of tennis, it was back and forth between the feds and the states, and now it landed in the states," said Scott Becker, executive director of the Association of Public Health Laboratories.
Becker and others said it was reasonable to expect states to carry out some aspects of the tests, such as site designation. But acquiring evidence implies reliance on national and international supply chains, which are challenging for many states to navigate.
"That is our biggest question, our biggest concern, is the strength of the supply chain, which is critical," said Becker. "States cannot be left to do it themselves. This is not 'The Hunger Games.'
Putin's promised cash bonds to Russian doctors have been slow to come. But it is risky to complain.
Assaulted by critics like Leader absent at the start of the outbreak, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia resurfaced with a twist on state television last month to show he cared and was taking charge.
He promised cash bonuses of up to $ 1,100 per month for every doctor, nurse, and other front-line health worker involved in the fight against the virus.
But for an almighty leader whose words must be taken as an order, Mr. Putin has had a hard time making his voice heard. Andrew Higgins reports from Moscow. More than a month after Putin spoke, the money has not yet materialized for many. Instead, some doctors have received visits from police investigators and prosecutors who demand to know why they publicly complained about not receiving their bonuses.
A promise meant to show Putin's proudest achievement, the revitalization of the Russian state after the chaos of the 1990s, has sunk into a swamp of recrimination, intimidation of the security service and bureaucratic passes.
The Kremlin owns more than $ 500 billion in various rainy day funds, so Putin has all the money he needs to keep his promises. But in a system riddled with corruption, many officials live in constant fear of being criticized, or worse, investigated, for spending state money that was not included in their previously approved budgets.
So when it came to handing out the cash, they hesitated, took the liberty of making deductions for the time healthcare workers spent on patients who didn't have viruses, or perhaps stole some of the money.
In the southern Krasnodar region, a highly respected chief physician in a hospital was fired after his staff staged a small protest. A doctor in the nearby city of Abinsk who helped organize public complaints about failure to pay Mr. Putin's bonus received a letter from the police warning him that he was facing prosecution for "carrying out extremist activities,quot;.
Yulia Volkova, a Krasnodar doctor who runs the local branch of the Doctors' Alliance, an independent union, said in a telephone interview that medical workers rejoiced at Mr. Putin's promise of extra money. Now, however, they are "terrified to be investigated,quot; if they complained that the president's orders fell on deaf ears, he said.
California, under pressure, publishes guidelines on how places of worship can reopen.
Attendance should be limited. Dinners are over. Singing is discouraged, which can spread drops and viruses. And religious leaders are urged to modify practices that can spread contamination, including refraining from kissing ritual objects, avoiding the use of common cups, and offering communion on the hand rather than on the tongue.
Houses of worship must obtain approval from their county public health departments to reopen, and then limit attendance to 25 percent of their building capacity or a maximum of 100 assistants, whichever is less. After three weeks, the state Department of Health will evaluate the effect of the reopened measures before deciding on next steps.
The state issued its new guidelines after pressing on its restrictions on in-person religious services. More than 1,200 California pastors have pledged to hold services for Pentecost on Sunday, defying Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order limiting such meetings, which have been confirmed in court.
Trump intervened on Friday, asking governors to allow churches to reopen immediately and threatening to "nullify,quot; those that do not. (Legal experts said he did not have the authority to force reopens, but that he could bring states to court on religious freedom grounds, which would take a long time.) Attorney General William P. Barr has been threat of legal action against California.
Religious services in many parts of the country have caused outbreaks. The infections spread in a church in rural Arkansas in March, where more than a third of the 92 people who attended the events contracted the virus and three died; That outbreak was related to at least 26 more cases in the community and one more death.
Many of the California guidelines are similar to the nonbinding guidelines issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for how places of worship can be reopened. And the state is still urging religious leaders to find more socially distant means of service, from streaming online to holding them at drive-in.
Fearing the spread of the disease, China focuses on one ubiquitous utensil: chopsticks.
At Chilli Kitchen in Beijing, Sichuan spicy and numbing dishes are presented in a family style. Using red chopsticks, diners dip into steaming pork bowls that they won tons drenched in fragrant chili oil and sesame seeds, and rummage through dishes filled with dried red chili peppers to unearth juicy chunks of grilled fish.
Most Chinese diners collect food from communal dishes with the same pair of chopsticks that they then use to eat or serve others. Double immersion is the norm. Parents pick up select bites and place them in their children's bowls as an expression of love; children serve their grandparents to show their respect; And the bosses do it as a gesture of magnanimity towards their employees.
But as concern grows that the country's long tradition of food sharing could also accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, the government hopes to change habits by urging people to use a second pair of chopsticks, just to serve.
The resistance is strong. Many see sharing food with their own chopsticks as one of the most authentic expressions of China's communal culture and emphasis on family, no less comprehensive than hugging Americans or kissing the cheeks of the French. Serving sticks are generally associated with formal settings, such as banquets and meals with strangers.
Liu Peng, 32, an educational consultant and proud northern man from the coastal city of Qingdao, said that although he had grown accustomed to wearing a mask in recent months, he and his friends had not changed their eating habits.
"Maybe using chopsticks is more hygienic, but eating is the time for everyone to relax, and we don't want all these little rules to bother us," Liu said.
New York will pay death benefits for essential public workers who died fighting the virus.
New York state and local governments will provide death benefits to the families of essential workers who died fighting the virus, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.
Public employees whose families would receive death benefits included health workers, police, firefighters, transit workers and emergency medical workers, the governor said. The benefits would be paid with state and local pension funds.
"We want to make sure we remember them, and we thank our heroes today, and they are all around us," Cuomo said at his daily press conference.
When people paused on Memorial Day to remember military personnel who died while serving the country, Cuomo linked fallen service members with New York's front-line workers, whom he called the "heroes,quot; of today.
Mr. Cuomo also asked the federal government to provide funds to pay for the risks to workers who were crucial in keeping states and municipalities operational.
Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged the state to approve death benefits in the line of duty for the families of city employees who died from the virus. Some legislators in New Jersey are also urging their state to consider taking similar steps.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the New York City subway and buses, has also said it would give death benefits to the families of virus victims.
The announcement came when New York reported 96 new virus-related deaths, just the second time the state's death toll has dropped below 100 since the end of March.
The virus is most deadly in the blue states.
The staggering death toll in the United States from the coronavirus, Now approaching 100,000, it has touched all parts of the country. But the losses have been especially severe along its shores, in its major cities, throughout the industrial Midwest, and in New York City.
The devastation, in other words, has been felt disproportionately in blue America, helping to explain why people on the opposite sides of a partisan divide that has escalated in the past two decades are thinking of the virus differently. . It's not just that Democrats and Republicans disagree on how to reopen businesses, schools, and the country at large. Beyond perception, beyond ideology, there is Very different realities for red and blue America at the moment.
Democrats are much more likely to live in counties where the virus has devastated the community, while Republicans are more likely to live in counties relatively unscathed, although they are paying a cheap price. Counties won by President Trump in 2016 reported only 27 percent of virus infections and 21 percent of deaths, despite 45 percent of Americans living in these communities, according to an analysis by the New York Times.
The very real difference in death rates has helped fuel deep disagreement about the dangers of the pandemic and how the country should proceed. The right-wing media, which quickly went from minimizing the severity of the crisis to calling it a Democratic plot to overthrow the president, have exacerbated the gap. And even as the nation's top medical experts note the danger of easing the restrictions, communities across the country are doing so, creating a patchwork of regulations, often along ideological lines.
Critics say the British government's actions allowed the virus to ravage nursing homes.
On the Isle of Skye, off the west coast of Scotland, residents thought they had protected themselves from the virus. Hotels closed. Authorities warned about police checks. Traffic emptied into the only bridge on the continent.
But the most fragile place on the island was left catastrophically exposed: Home Farm, a 40-bed nursing home for people with dementia. Owned by a private equity firm, Home Farm has become a grim monument to the drive to maximize profits in Britain's largest nursing home chains and to the government's failure to protect its most vulnerable citizens.
By Monday, all but three of the residents had been infected. Almost a third are dead.
The virus has devastated nursing homes in Europe and the United States. But the death toll in British homes (14,000, according to official figures, and thousands more dying as an indirect result of the virus) is becoming the defining scandal of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pandemic.
Focusing initially on protecting the health system, Mr. Johnson's strategy meant that some infected patients were involuntarily transferred from hospitals to nursing homes.
"We were witnessing horrendous images in Spain and Italy, so much attention was paid to maintaining and securing the National Health Service," said Dr. Donald Macaskill, executive director of Scottish Care, which represents nursing homes. "The N.H.S. was prioritized at the expense of social assistance."
Going back to school in Sydney and remembering what we have learned.
Damien Cave, head of the Times office in Sydney, writes about the resumption of classes in Australia.
I made my daughter her favorite breakfast this morning and packed extra snacks in my son's lunch box. Not even a soggy rain could dampen my mood.
Finally, after seven weeks at home filled with Zoom lessons, fractions, overdue homework, TikTok, and a few tears, our two children returned to their real-life classrooms.
"I'm not excited about school," my daughter, Amelia, 9, told me as we headed to central Sydney in the morning. "I am excited for normal life!"
The announcement of a full comeback came suddenly last week. In our house, cheers shook the windows. We had seen Australia's infection rates are declining and he wonders when the time will come. We believe that schools only brought minimal risk and great benefits.
But as I watched other parents this morning, some in masks, others with hand sanitizer, I couldn't help feeling that "normal life,quot; was already down.
Amelia tells me that hugging at school now brings a scolding. The dance is still canceled. Balthazar, his 11-year-old brother, probably won't go to Bush camp with his class next month either, a sixth-grade milestone he had been waiting for.
I want to believe that these little sacrifices are not what you will remember. I want to believe that you will look back and remember these island months as a special interlude.
That we have honestly learned less about school than ourselves.
Our children said they were surprised to find out how hard their parents worked. I came out with a deeper understanding of my children as students.
There's a part of me that will miss you now that they're gone. But I don't want them back, not just because that would mean a second wave of the virus; Also because the school, now we know more than ever, is a beautiful luxury.
The reports were contributed by Joshua Barone, Ellen Barry, Audra DS Burch, Stephen Castle, Damien Cave, Michael Cooper, Michael Corkery, Ben Dooley, Jesse Drucker, Melissa Eddy, Jack Ewing, Robert Gebeloff, Katie Glueck, Maggie Haberman, Sarah Kliff , Derek Kravitz, Mark Landler, Iliana Magra, Apoorva Mandavilli, Jennifer Medina, Raphael Minder, Benjamin Mueller, Richard A. Oppel Jr., Mariel Padilla, Michael Paulson, Kai Schultz, Knvul Sheikh, Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Ben Sisario, Megan Specia, Michael Wilson, Zachary Woolfe and David Yaffe-Bellany.
