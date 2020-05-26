Less construction capacity, more remote work – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML539b820e6ffb0591ca5f185bbb95a0c313%

Google has revealed its plans for a gradual reopening as the United States tries to recover after the coronavirus crash. CEO Sundar Pichai told employees wishing to return to their offices that the company will start with 10% of construction capacity on July 6 with 30% capacity by September.

In an email blog post (read it below), he added that Google employees who prefer to continue working remotely will be able to spend up to $ 1,000 on furniture and equipment. Those who choose to return will do so on a rotating basis, and workers who must return to their offices will be notified by June 10, Pichai said.

"In the future, we seek to develop greater overall flexibility in the way we work," wrote the CEO. "The office will look and feel different than when you left it."

He added that there will be "rigorous health and safety measures" at Google's offices.

The Alphabet-owned company was among several tech giants, including Apple, Facebook and Amazon, which urged its employees to work from home from the first week of March.

Here's Pichai's full blog post from Tuesday; everything in bold is yours:

Hello Googlers.

As mentioned in our last TGIF, we will approach return to the office with a gradual and gradual approach, taking into account the needs and preferences of both the team and the individual: we are taking slow and deliberate steps to begin reopening offices in areas where they remain largely closed. We are also investing more in your work-from-home setup to make sure you have what you need to be productive and comfortable.

As of July 6, assuming external conditions allow, we will begin opening more buildings in more cities. This will give Google users who need to return to the office, or, if capacity allows, those who want to return, the opportunity to return on a limited and rotating basis (think: one day every two weeks, about 10 percent occupancy of the building) We will have rigorous health and safety measures to ensure that the guidelines for distancing and social disinfection are followed, so that the office looks and feels different from when you left. Our goal is to be fair in the way we allocate time in the office, while limiting the number of people who enter, according to security protocols.

Within September (again, assuming conditions allow it), we will further expand the rotation program, building over time to 30 percent capacity (which would mean that most people wishing to enter could do so on a limited basis, while prioritizing those who need to come) in).

There are a limited number of Googlers whose features are needed in the office this calendar year. If this applies to you, your manager will inform you before June 10. For everyone else, returning to the office will be voluntary until the end of the year, and we encourage you to continue working from home if you can.

While some of you have expressed interest in returning to the office, others have asked if it is okay to temporarily relocate to another place to be closer to the family while working from home. Talk to your manager if you're considering it, and review the guidelines, which include important information about a number of personal factors to consider (such as your tax returns and health coverage / eligibility).

Going forward, we seek to develop greater overall flexibility in the way we work. Our campuses are designed to allow collaboration and community; in fact, some of our biggest innovations were the result of casual meetings in the office, and it's clear that this is something many of us don't want to miss. At the same time, we are very familiar with distributed work, as we have many offices around the world and are open-minded about the lessons we will learn during this period. We continue to study all the data and comments you share about your current experience. I believe that ultimately this knowledge will lead to greater flexibility and choice for employees as they consider how to work in the future.

Because we still expect most Googlers to work heavily from home for the rest of this year, We will give each Googler an allowance of $ 1,000 USD, or the equivalent value in their country, to spend the necessary office equipment and furniture.

Finally, we continue to experiment to share more of our experiences in the office virtually, with a focus on health, wellness and fun. A couple of examples: fitness with gFit instructors, cooking and nutrition lessons from Google and Kids @ Home Storytime chefs.

We will share more details about the return to office plan and answer questions on this topic in the upcoming forums. Thank you for all you are doing to support our users and partners. It is important work that is making a big difference.

Please continue to take good care of yourself and others.