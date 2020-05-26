Lele Pons remembers walking on her father sleeping with another man

Lele Pons she is reflecting on the moment she entered with her father sleeping with another man.
Latin pop star tells it all in her new YouTube series The secret life of Lele Pons, including how her relationship with her father Luis was shocked by his sexuality.
In the second part of the show, she reveals that she learned that he is gay when she was just a girl. "At first it was difficult for me. It was difficult because I kept saying it that I was gay until it rang in my head," Lele shares, explaining how his OCD made this disclosure more difficult. "So what happened was that I openly said I was gay, in my Catholic school. Impulsiveness is a big part of OCD. And when I found out that my father was gay, I said it during a presentation in my class. And everyone said: like: 'This has nothing to do with what's going on'. "
She adds: "And the teacher was like, especially the teacher was very Catholic, she was like: 'Come here'."
As Lele grew older, she says she loved and accepted her father, but didn't fully understand that he really was in love with men until she found him and another man. "I came to his room and I actually saw him sleeping with a man. And he was like 10 years old, and that for me was like: 'My God, I can't believe it. Like I saw … my dad. And That was very traumatic, because I didn't have to see him so vividly, "he recalls.
Although it was traumatic, the 23-year-old says it helped them grow "so close."
In addition, she jokes that they are now "even,quot;, because since then he has visited her during the act.
As for his two relationships with his mother, Lele and his father share that he struggles more with her due to Lele's OCD. But as Lele sees it, they are more frustrated because they can't help her. She says people with OCD need "professional help, not your parents," because most of the time they fuel their potentially destructive behaviors.
But Luis explains that they don't take it personally. He shares: "She has really made us the best people we can be."
To watch the full episode of the Lele series, watch the video above. Episode three will launch next Tuesday on the star's YouTube channel.
