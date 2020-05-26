Lele Pons remembers walking on her father sleeping with another man

Lele Pons she is reflecting on the moment she entered with her father sleeping with another man.

Latin pop star tells it all in her new YouTube series The secret life of Lele Pons, including how her relationship with her father Luis was shocked by his sexuality.

In the second part of the show, she reveals that she learned that he is gay when she was just a girl. "At first it was difficult for me. It was difficult because I kept saying it that I was gay until it rang in my head," Lele shares, explaining how his OCD made this disclosure more difficult. "So what happened was that I openly said I was gay, in my Catholic school. Impulsiveness is a big part of OCD. And when I found out that my father was gay, I said it during a presentation in my class. And everyone said: like: 'This has nothing to do with what's going on'. "

She adds: "And the teacher was like, especially the teacher was very Catholic, she was like: 'Come here'."