Leah Messer responds to the "despicable,quot; comments left by the trolls under the photos of her 10-year-old daughter Ali.

Leah Messer turned to social media to share a couple of cute photos of herself and daughter Ali, but instead of receiving all the love, some people decided to leave some "despicable,quot; comments about the 10-year-old boy who was diagnosed with dystrophy. muscle years ago. As you can imagine, the Teen Mom star was very upset to read those words, so she returned to the platform to applaud.

%MINIFYHTML2c854f457ef1cd6fb8c3e3b6f3bba19d11% %MINIFYHTML2c854f457ef1cd6fb8c3e3b6f3bba19d11%

In a tweet shared today, Leah started by saying that: ‘Some of the comments on a photo of me with Ali are negligible. I'm sick What world are we living in and raising our children in? Let's teach all our children that each one of us is born with unique differences that make us the beautiful people we are! "

"We are all different and that is BEAUTIFUL!" He added through a second tweet.

Her response was to all the cruel people who had left disgusting comments about the 10-year-old boy in the photos that the proud mother had posted on her platform.

Leah and Ali can be seen huddled in the first photo, the girl smiling happily.

The second photo is of the loving mother kissing her daughter on the cheek!

That's my girl! #myhope #HopeGraceFaith #feelingblessed, "Leah wrote in the caption, the second hashtag mentioned the middle names of her three daughters.

As Teen Mom fans know, Ali was diagnosed with a form of muscular dystrophy in 2014 when he was just 4 years old!

This is a very rare genetic disease that causes gradually more significant loss of muscle mass because protein is no longer produced in the body.

%MINIFYHTML2c854f457ef1cd6fb8c3e3b6f3bba19d12% %MINIFYHTML2c854f457ef1cd6fb8c3e3b6f3bba19d12%

This leads to weakness, stunted growth, trouble being active, and muscle pain.

Ad %MINIFYHTML2c854f457ef1cd6fb8c3e3b6f3bba19d27% %MINIFYHTML2c854f457ef1cd6fb8c3e3b6f3bba19d27%

Leah talked about it in her memoirs ‘Hope, Grace, and Faith, which was published earlier this month.



Post views:

0 0