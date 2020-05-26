LASD reports 230 employees, 822 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML2ae6a22fc641a5ff29da2112d397a49514% %MINIFYHTML2ae6a22fc641a5ff29da2112d397a49514%

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Tuesday that 230 employees and 822 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to figures released Tuesday, 563 employees are currently in quarantine and 1,190 have returned to work.

Of the employees who tested positive, 167 are sworn personnel and the rest are professional or "civilian,quot; personnel. Of those in quarantine, 411 are sworn personnel.

Meanwhile, 5,294 inmates are currently in quarantine and 237 have been isolated.



Of those who are isolated, 178 have tested positive and the rest have been tested and await results.

According to the sheriff's department, "people who have a temperature of 100.4 or more and exhibit symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,quot; have been in isolation, while people in close contact with a person currently under observation have been placed quarantined.

More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

