Lana Del Rey responds to racism claims: God bless you and fuck you if you don't like the post!

Pop singer Lana Del Rey has responded to allegations that one post, targeting several black artists, was racist: It tells those who don't like their post to be "screwed up."

"You can call me whatever you want," says Del Rey in the post. "I'm sorry I didn't add a 100% Caucasian person to the mix of women I admire. It really says more about you than it does me."

She continued: "I think the interesting thing is the first time I decide to tell you something about my life, or the fact that I am writing books that narrate that fragility, with 200,000 hateful and spiteful comments coming in. My phone number leaked, and, You know, comments like & # 39; You're fucking white b * tch It's the opposite of the defender spirit … it's what causes fragility, but it won't stop me, period & # 39; "he said.

"Unfortunately," he added, "when you have a good heart, it doesn't always shine, and you keep walking anyway. You make those personal repairs to heal your family's karmic lineage and the disease of this country. Domestic abuse, mental health problems , the second epidemic that arises from this pandemic. It is something real. That was what I was talking about. "

She added: "I am not the enemy, and I am definitely not a racist, so don't twist him," he told the camera. "No one can tell your story except you, and that is what I will do in the next two books. So God bless you and, yes, dammit if you don't like the publication."

