LA Observes Stronger Sanctions For Discarding Used Masks And Gloves In Public – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – City officials want to know what their options are when it comes to stepping up litter enforcement, as more masks and gloves possibly contaminated with COVID-19 are discarded in public.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council ordered the Sanitation Office and the City Attorney's Office to explore possible steps to discourage people from littering personal protective equipment (PPE) in parking lots. from supermarkets, walking trails, and park sidewalks,

California state law sets a maximum fine of $ 1,000 for the first conviction for littering, $ 1,500 for the second, and $ 3,000 for the third and subsequent violations, according to a report by the Office of Health.

The city's maximum fine is currently $ 1,000 and / or six months in prison.

The office wants more resources from the City Council to monitor the collection of discarded PPE and increase staff enforcement of all applicable environmental laws.

In April, Councilmen Bob Blumenfield and Mitch O’Farrell filed a motion acknowledging residents' concerns about the soiled PPE.

"Every time you throw any piece of trash on the ground, much less something that is possibly contaminated, just realize how disrespectful it is to others in the general public," said O & # 39; Farrell. "I hope this is an opportunity for us Angelenos to show and demonstrate the importance of keeping our neighborhoods cleaner in general."