KUWK: Kylie Jenner posts Chicago West's cutest clip telling Stormi that she likes her hair!

Clan billionaire Keeping Up with the Kardashians turned to social media to share a super cute video with his daughter Stormi and her cousin of similar age, Chicago West! The two girls were having a lovely chat and laughing together as they shared a red-roofed wagon and all the interaction is the best they will see throughout the day!

Kylie Jenner has kept her followers posted when it comes to her daughter, but also the other young members of the KarJenner family and everything she posts about them always goes viral – this clip is no different!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, Chicago, and Kylie's daughter with rapper Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, are obviously best friends and love to congratulate each other!

The video he posted shows the 2-year-olds eating cookies, conversing in their own secret language, and laughing together, their high pitched voices filling the air and cheering up the adults around them at the time.

At some point, Chi touches Stormi's head with her small palm and proceeds to congratulate her on her hairstyle!

"I like your hair," he says, referring to Stormi's little buns.

"Thank you!" Stormi responds politely! Clearly the makeup mogul has taught him well!

Kylie continues to impress people when it comes to her mothering skills, even though Stormi was very young.

After all, the boy behaves so well and is so happy all the time that no one can blame Jenner, no matter how hard they try.

"THESE TWO," says the caption.

Kim also felt the same way about the video, tweeting: "OMG these two ❤️❤️ Stormi x Chi ❤️❤️".

Fans know that Stormi and Chicago were born just two weeks apart, so they share a very strong bond!

Of course, the same can be said for her other 2-year-old cousin who was not in this video: Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson!



