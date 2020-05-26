Kris Jenner: I'm always in the mood for S * x W / Corey Gamble

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kris Jenner took time to talk about her sex life with Toyboy Corey Gamble, and says she's always in the mood.

"Corey is like a walking and talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy always and all I want to do is listen to the music," she said to her best friend while laughing.

Faye then told her that their relationship seems "too good to be true,quot;.

Kris replied, "Yes it does, which is starting to scare me," he said. "Corey is with someone much older and I think as you get older, you're not supposed to be in the mood."

